Jehovah’s Witnesses baptise 53

At least 53 people were baptised at the Jehovah’s Witnesses regional convention in Harare yesterday as the organisation continues to grow in Zimbabwe.
BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA
Among those who were baptised was a blind woman and a family of four.
A total of 2 729 attended the morning session.
The convention’s programme overseer Arnold Makayi, said the growth of the church had seen shifts of up to five congregations within the same kingdom hall (place of worship).
“It looks like the congregation is growing very fast and it is a show of Jehovah’s blessings as you can see the work in Zimbabwe and in fact globally. Most importantly, according to Matthew 24:14 it tells us that we are nearing the end of this world,” Makayi said.
Since the beginning of the current series of regional three day conventions, 27 have been done with a remainder of 15 still to be completed.
The remainder will be done in several languages, including Shona, Ndebele, French, Swahili, Chitonga and sign language.
One of the baptismal candidates Claudious Chingoriwo said: “For me personally, it [baptism] now means I am offering sacred services to Jehovah and now I am satisfying verses like Matthew 28:19,20. Now I know that my goal is to go out there and make disciples from others.”
Matthew 28:19, 20 forms the basis of the Jehovah’s Witnesses commission to preach where upon ascending to heaven, Jesus Christ instructed his disciples to preach to the whole world and assured them once this was done, the end would come.
The theme of this year’s conventions is Remain Loyal to Jehovah.
Over 100 000 witnesses countrywide are expected to attend a regional convention in their nearest towns.
This good news! I’m so happy that Jehovah has drawn 53 more brothers and sisters into his flock.
We are yet to attend our convention in Kenya. I can’t wait!
“Jehovah” has not drawn 53 more followers. 7 delusional men in New York did that through systematic fear mongering (and it worked). You see, the Jehovah’s Witnesses teach that ONLY “Baptized” members of this cult have any hope of surviving Scare-Mageddon which is just around the corner (yet again). All other religions are a part of “Babylon The Great” and will be destroyed along with all its followers.
Sir, you have no idea what your talking about, the witnesses are not s cult, do you even know what that word means? The witnesses force no one to become a follower of Jesus, the Bible is the only book that talks about Jehovah, God and Jesus his son. Read it study it
Did you know that the org have stocks and shares in a tobbacco company and also in the. Makers of military parts. Also they were NGO members of the UN for ten years. i have stumbled accross this quite by accident. Who do I speak too. If I go to my elders they will say I am apostate. I need someone to help me. I need to understand.
The correct definition of a cult is: a system of religious veneration and devotion directed toward a particular figure or object.
In the case of Jehovah’s Witnesses, their particular figure is “Jehovah”.
The problem with Jehovah’s Witnesses is that they have no idea where the name “Jehovah” came from. None of their literature informs their adherents where it came from. Their literature only tells them HOW the word was possibly conceived, but it doesn’t tell them WHO conceived it. The omission of this detail is for good reason. Imagine discovering that it was Catholic monks in the 12th century who formulated the name. Most Jehovah’s Witnesses would attempt to address this revelation by the spurious rebuke:
“Jehovah” used other people throughout history to further truth. This was done prior to Jesus settling on Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1919.”
But any reasoning person would understand that such a statement causes more issues than it solves.
Another thing that Jehovah’s Witnesses might find interesting is that if they look for the name “Jehovah” in their own New World Translation, they won’t find it in the book of Ecclesiastes. Why? Because King Solomon didn’t care to use God’s name in his book. Instead, he just used “God”. And yet, despite this, the New World Translation Committee, although acknowledging that the Tetragrammaton is not found in Ecclesiastes, can’t seem to accept that it was never in the Christian Greek Scriptures. They have spuriously inserted “Jehovah” into the New Testament OVER 200 TIMES despite the fact that there is NOT ONE manuscript in existence that contains the Tetragrammaton in the New Testament.
The New World Translation will make ludicrous and wordy excuses to explain why they inserted “Jehovah” into their Christian Greek Scriptures but they are just that, ludicrous and wordy. They lack substance and are incredibly deceptive.
When it comes to the name “Jehovah”, Jehovah’s Witnesses see very little difference between it’s use towards God as a deity, and towards their religious leaders as an organization. For example, they will defend their organization – even lying for it – if they think any action or statement would “bring reproach on Jehovah” or, in other words, reproach on their organization.
And finally, the main reason Jehovah’s Witnesses are a cult is because they follow the ideas of seven men in New York. These are known as their “Governing Body”. Jehovah’s Witnesses will say they don’t follow these men but they do. They must submit to the Governing Body’s interpretation of scripture. When the governing body change the interpretation, they must submit to that change. If they do not submit, then they will be charged with apostasy and disfellowshipped. This is a clear sign of being in a cult.
@ MP,
Here are the characteristics of cults. Please tell us which ones do not apply to JW’s..
http://www.cultwatch.com/howcultswork.html
Yes, Babylon the Great the empire of false religion that the Bible clearly talks about, and the Witnesses teach it according to Bible prophecy. Bablyon the Great are those false religions that do not follow Jehovah, and he will put an end to them. The only Government that will survive is Jehovah’s, and that is what the bible teaches
So only Jehovah’s Witnesses will survive Armageddon right?
Jw.org Is Great in World
Awesome..Jehovah is speeding up the harvest work!
I put this in the wrong place so I am putting it here too.
I need help to understand what I have just learned.
Did you know that the org have stocks and shares in a tobbacco company and also in the. Makers of military parts. Also they were NGO members of the UN for ten years. i have stumbled accross this quite by accident. Who do I speak too. If I go to my elders they will say I am apostate. I need someone to help me. I need to understand.
Dear ‘Feeling let down’. I am sorry to inform you that you are letting yourself down. Listen to yourself. We are JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES and we offer exclusive devotion to Him and HIM ALONE. We are not followers of any human being but true followers of Christ. Whether your ‘discovery’ is a fact or not, it does not remove the clear fact that the Bible is the sole authority of the Witnesses. Elders are not there to decide for you. Help yourself! If you don’t believe that this God’s organization just leave…….. even Jesus didn’t force the Pharisees to accept his message. The understanding you are requesting depends on the extent you yourself has to seek accurate information. The time is coming when the whole truth is going to be revealed to the entire humankind. Make sure you are on the right side of the issue when Jesus comes to judge the World
Feeling uplifted.
Now there is the rub. I believe the Bible to be God’s word. The governing body tell me they are Gods spokemen on earth. They also say that if I choose to leave because I dont accept what they say as being from Jehovah, then I am apostate. If I am apostate I will be disfellowshipped. If I am disfellowshipped I will be shunned by my entire family and friend network unless I return. So when you say JUST LEAVE is that really possible for me as a baptised witness.
Dear Alfred Marquez. Being baptized does not make one a saint. Read your bible. Get true facts about Jehovah’s Witnesses on jw.org NOWHERE are we forced to accept what we believe. Everyone is free moral agent, ready to deny or accept any religion. I personally believe that if a religion does not align its teachings with the bible to the greatest extent possible- its FALSE. The bible in the book of Revelation reveals the existence of such an empire of false worship. So don’t blame the Witnesses in reaching a conclusion which is scriptural. New York is like any other city in the world. We don’t follow any human being but we read the bible and ask for Jehovah’s help to understand any statement in it- and truly ANY biblical saying we take it seriously, I am convinced that when Jehovah gave this gift to us that’s what he expected humans to view His Word- not as from any human being but He Himself being the Author.
Part I:
Feeling Uplifted, when you use the term “false” do you use it in the context of something being deliberately untrue, or in the context of something being contrary to truth?
You mention false worship. Jehovah’s Witnesses use the term “false” more than any other religious group that I know. What I’d like to know is if Jehovah’s Witnesses think that the term “false religion” refers to religions that :
A) deliberately teach falsehoods, despite knowing the truth or
B) teach something contrary to truth, whether that is knowingly or unknowingly.
Part II:
Jehovah’s Witnesses also change their religious beliefs quite often. For example, for years the “Faithful and Discreet Slave” referred to all members who had a heavenly hope. Since 2013, it only refers to the Governing Body.
So if I’m a baptized Jehovah’s Witness and I later choose to become a Mormon, my baptized JW family will not be instructed to cease all unnecessary contact with me? Wow! That’s great! When did did that start?
I thought that once you’re baptized in the JWs, you could no longer exercise your religious freedom by joining another Christian denomination. Otherwise you would be shunned or “disfellowshipped” meaning you would face extreme emotional blackmail by way of being essentially separated from your JW family.
Are you being completely truthful?
@ Feeling Uplifted, if a JW decides to leave the Organization you are required to shun that person or you will lose any ‘privileges’ you have and risk being shunned yourself. Please show me where Jesus shunned or disfellowshipped anyone? He openly condemned the Pharisees for wanting him to shun the “sinners and tax collectors” that he was eating with.
Don’t waste your time showing me what the Apostle Paul said because you are not supposed to be followers of Paul. Show me what Jesus said and did in respects to shunning people.
Dear Truth Seeker.
First and Foremost God has a Name. He revealed it to Moses, read Ex 3:14, 15
This truth is found in ANY bible
Tetragrammaton is God’s Name in Hebrew (research research research PLEASE PLEASE!!!)
NWT is like any other bible……. compare and contrast even for how many ever years
Get your facts clear before you type biased information. The governing body are not perfect people. They are RIGHT now busy seeking the TRUTH just like you. So when they find it they just share it with others. There is no Organisation which based SOLELY on the bible as this organization………….Usanyepere vanhu iweee
Dear Feeling Uplifted,
I think you misunderstood what I wrote. Please read it slowly.
I have not denied the fact that the tetragrammaton is God’s name.
I was simply pointing out that it is not found in the Book of Eccclesiastes and is not found in The New Testament.
The New World Translation Committee acknowledge that the tetragrammaton is not found in the Book of Ecclesiastes. This is borne out by the fact that the name “Jehovah” is not found in the NWT version of Ecclesiastes.
However, they insert the name “Jehovah” into the new world translation despite the fact that there is no extant manuscript of the New Testament that contains the tetragrammaton.
If you find one, please let me know.
Usanyepere vanhu iweee
Please, I have not lied. If you can find a lie in what I have said, please point it out.
@ Truth seeker
All im saying is we are all seeking the truth. I don’t judge you for believing what you believe. So please don’t judge others for their beliefs. Christ shall be the judge for all. So when a person has faith that he has find the truth being taught by Witnesses let that person exercise his freedom of choosing a religion rather than attacking it as wrong. That’s why I said Usanyepere vanhu iweee. What if in the end Witnesses are proven right after all……… what are you going to say? So seek truth and allow others to do so. Noone is forced to believe what a person think is the truth. But a word of caution: Christ is coming to judge the world, make the right decision.
@ Feeling Uplifted
Nothing the WT ever says stays true. Everything gets constantly overwritten with “New Light”. So nothing ever was true. simple logic.
Dear fellow Brothers do waste your time replying to these apostates
I mean do not waste your time