Magaya arrest drama

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader Walter Magaya spent Friday night in police custody after he was charged for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in July last year.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
Magaya was arrested close to midnight after leading a church service in Harare and was detained at Rhodesville Police Station. Yesterday he appeared before magistrate Vakai Chikwekwe.
He was not asked to plead to the rape charges and was granted bail coupled with stringent reporting conditions. The State and the defence had agreed on a $1 000 bail, but the magistrate raised it to $2 000.
Chikwekwe also added another condition that Magaya should report to CID Law and Order three times a week.
“I made the discretion to increase that bail and also add other conditions which you had not included, I hope you take note,” Chikwekwe said.
The PHD leader arrived when the courts had already closed for the day and was not handcuffed. Chikwekwe had to be summoned back to hear the case.
He read the riot act to both the police and the State led by Gwinyayi Shumba over the delays in bringing Magaya to court.
“Let me express my displeasure over the delays of coming to court. the State should know that courts have gazetted times for Saturday and you should rein in the police,” Chikwekwe said.
“This attitude by the police of thinking that they can come to court as and when it pleases them should stop because next time I will call whoever delays to take the stand.”
Magaya was also asked to surrender his passport to the clerk of court and to reside at his given address.
Chikwekwe, who remanded Magaya to September 15 also ordered the “prophet” not to interfere with State witnesses.
Shumba alleged that sometime in July last year, Magaya invited the woman to 22 Colt Road in Mt Pleasant where he showed her his house and left her in a room before returning to the room naked.
“The accused then forced the complaint to have sexual intercourse without her consent and without using protection,” part of the state outline reads.
It is alleged that Magaya then paid his victim $200 and she left before making a report to her boyfriend who is also a State witness.
According to State papers, the court will be favoured with audio recordings which will allegedly link Magaya to the commission of the crime.
An unfazed Magaya told The Standard that he was aware of the arrest ahead of time, saying it was only a passing phase which he will take in his stride.
“These things happen but they will come to pass. They are trials,” he said as he was escorted to court.
Meanwhile, prison officers mobbed Magaya jostling to greet him as he walked into court, while church members mostly women sang and danced outside the courts in support of their leader.
During a Friday prayer meeting, Magaya had reportedly told congregants that there were girls in his church who had been offered money by his enemies so that they lay false rape charges against him.
Two girls from the church allegedly confessed to such a plot, saying they had been offered close to $100 000 to bring him down.
Magaya’s wife and mother also attended the court session.
it is drama for sure.Childs play.
Magaya ka. Ini mwii hangu. Murume uyu imhombwe chaiyo. Zvevasikana avo atove mano echirema kutamba muchongoyo chakazembera madziro. Vhunza kereke. Aizve. Dzungu ropera iro. Kana wakarepa wakarepa. Uchida zvemadzimai izvi unogara pasi nefukurahadzi Tsvangirai okuudza zvokuita kwete kurepa.
Kkkkkk kkkkkk kkkkkk. Ane nhamo ndeaneyake mbwa hairevi chokudya.
Zvatinotaura nemiromo yedu tichazvipindura nerimwe zuva, you shall not bear false witness. Happy Mhungira mwana naprophet W Magaya. Ziii zvangu.
HE IS PROPHET W MAGAYA NOT MHOMBWE. MWARI VAKUREGERERE
Fukurahadzi ndiwe.Tsvangirayi was a free agent panguwa yacho.He was still searching.Who doesnt search kana ari single.Moreover haana kutora mkadzi wemunhu kana kuita rape.
Fukurahadzi ndi Tsvangirai. Asi ndiwe Tsvangirai wacho. I fukurahadzi ari hotamiswi nevamwe ndosaka ane ngobhani. Kkkkkk kkkkkk
Zvinozombotore gore kuti zvitaurwe sei??? Pamwe 200 yaakuonekwa seshoma asi ndiyoka yawakatambira ukatenga sipo ikatosara imwe. Zvawakashainira shamwari dzako pa Bronte dzikati urikunyepera Magaya unotosungwa ndiwe.
Ngavamuendese kuna Gumbura uko
akapusa stereki anonyanyoda madhirezi kkkkkkk kwaaaaaaaa
Prophet Magaya, Dad, Our Hero will remain a Might Man Of God and will receive his reward in heaven ..We love you Prophet.Noone can fight God and win,plus we are Landloads fut fut
What makes you so sure of that? Don’t mistake belief for knowledge – they ar worlds apart. If he is convicted uchatii?
Mwari ndivo chete vachamuchenura. Zvevanhu vanoda kushabdisa ruvengo rwavo ndozvatakamirira kuona. Vindication ndeyaShe
Lloyd Bveketu uri mucio tozviziva asi ukwane. ..uri kukora nemari dzedu dzatinobirwa nezanu
Apinda mu wrong basket murume uyu.
Panoti gore munhu akanyarara apo pane nyaya
News is always vira,what made this lady to be quite about this charge for a year.I doubt if Magaya is the first man with her having had unprotected sex.
Why did it take this lady more than a year to report that she was raped and if she was raped why did she take the $200 she was offered. This shows that the lady is making up stories.
Prophet Magaya is a genuine man of God who is used by God to heal the sick and bless those who have faith in God. Anyone who has been to PHD and seen him doing God’s work and heard the testimonies from different people from all walks of life, knows that Prophet Magaya has a pure spirit, pure heart, pure mind, pure soul and such a man would obviously treat his body like the temple of God and so would never rape anyone let alone have an extra-marital affair.
The man of God is being persecuted and we need to pray for him.
Do not touch the anointed ones, True man of God Prophet Magaya.
god will make a way daddy we love you and we will pray for you mwari hakusiyei mega never bt mucheri wegomba achawira mariri
The defence faces the the quandary of proving this to be an outright lie because if they attempt to say that it was consentual then still his followers should come to the realisation that this man is an adulterer. Whatever integrity he has will be tarnished for good. Yes God can forgive him but he will have proven that he cannot pastor a flock. His failure to shun from all appearances of evil just shows his lack of pedigree.
Truth shall remain don’t judge
judas spirit is in zimbabwe
Veduwe,musanyepera munhu waMwari.You are blocking testimonies of many people.Please leave the Man Of God alone.MBIRI KUNA JESU!!!!!
don’t judge prophets even Jesus fa
ced criticisms
Iwe wacho uri kutaura wakambomirawo sei?. Are you that smart in the eyes of the Lord that you can judge another man. Leave this issue kuna Mwari we will say after.
God is about to say something and something good for you and me. This can be a testimony or a lesson and nobody knows yet. Pavanhu 2 mu Court , 1 is right and 1 is wrong God will surely shows us because He loves us.
Asi kana chokwadi chabuda vaitaurisa musazorega kunyara ka.
Don not judge fo u not to be judged
A sign has appeared to the nations, prophet magaya is a messenger of God. He is counted worth of sufferings, may his God remember us. In your bible it is written, such happened to Jesus, if you have a bible you will see it, stands and persecution go together in the promises.He is safe, we all need his prayers, even if God would not fight for him in courts, he remains a man of God. He is doing what many have not done. Mmmm, God is faithful. We are seeing what it means to be a true servant of God in this wicked world! We do not accuse anyone, it is God’s sign
Dont lie about trials chikomana its your behaviour, and u would want to equate your trials to those of the biblical joseph, jesus etc but those where real godly characters not u. The truth shall set u free young man. God will judge
My Father in Jesus name, you are a victor ,this is a hallmark of a great Man of God, unless you face such tribulations , you cannot be counted. Testimony is a product of a test . Moreover Big testimonies come this way. Whatever they say Papa I love you. Be hated like Christ Jesus said, this very path you will walk all those who follow Him.
Detractors, may your eyes be opened like Gehaz’s . Mbirikuna Jesu.
IF I MAY ASK, WHAT OTHER TYPE OF TRIALS WOULD A PROPHET LIKE W. MAGAYA FACE IF IT IS NOT ALONG THESE LINES, BIGGER NAME FACES BIGGER TRIALS, IMBOITAWO A TRUE MAN OF GOD AND WE WILL SEE HOW U WILL HANDLE IT. ANA MR PERFECT
SIIRAI MWARI VAITE BASA RAVO.
Uuuuu pakaipa kusimbisana henyu ndodziziva nyaya idzi kana dzatanga endeka hameno bt tozviisa kunashe
you will now them by their works…Christ said these words a long time ago…we do not know as of now, let the facts unfold…regai dzive shiri nekuti mazai haana muto vadikani. “….and Gamaliel stood up among them and said, ” if these men are of God, we cannot stop them, but if they are of men, they surely will not go far…..for back in those days rose so and so , and when he died, his followers scattered and he was heard of nomore…..and rose again so and so, and when he died, the same fate befell his followers”
judging others hmmm, some have convicted the poor girl for lying against magaya, n some have convicted magaya for raping the poor girl, so who has the right to judge
Mbavha kurwadziwa nemari yeMwana mudiki
Siyanai naMagaya
Standard not publishing my comments. Shame. Masiyanei ne Herald?
Ane bhora ndiyye anomakwa, ukaona usingamakwe, hauna punch. Yadah kusvika ndafa
Read John 15 v18-25, Acts 4 v13-21, Acts 4 v23-31, Acts 5 v17-18,Acts 6 v8-13,Acts 12 v1-7 . Kana vatungamiri vemasangano vasati vasungwa nokupomerwa nhema as disciples of Christ then you are in a sinking ship. If the world loves you that means you are one of them but if they hate you praise God. We stand by our Prophet and lastly, fighting a man of God is different from fighting a fellow politician. Pharoah nechikwata chake vakaperera mumvura kkkkkkk kkkkkkkkk iyeeeeeeeeeeeeeehe.
1Kings 18v 19-45 look at what Elijah did to those who were against God at Mt Camel, Acts 9v 1-9 look also at what God did Soul on his way to persecute Christians Damascus. who ever is against God or Man of God never ever succeed but they receive a curse upon their lives. shame on you for you shall see the results.
the truth z these prosperity prophets,magaya,
makandiwa and angel lead hordes of people away from the truth…their teachings are of the world,material things of which when u their followers die,will lose thse riches to ur relatves….they are not preparing people for the return of christ on the last day,they telling people to repent frm their sinful ways,but they are encouraging them to forget why christ died in the place,tht is,our sinful human nature.im not suprised if magaya is arrest for rape,i mean,i wonder if jeremiah,or john the baptist and elijah where worried about prosperity or telling the people the truth which they dnt want to hear. …repent vanhu vemuzimbabwe repent from ur sinfulways for the kingdom of God z at hand,as matthew 24 states:just as in the days of noah they where eatng drinking marryng n being given in marriage until the noah and hs family enterd the ark and the flood came,so shall be the comng of the son of man.. …
Pakaipa pakaipa. My prayer is if Prophet vasin kuita Rape let God set him FREE. But kana vakaita RAPE let him be convicted and serve what is due ro him and remove Magaya wacho CHINHU chacho ichocho . We want fairneas HERE ok😆
To be a prophet doesn’t mean is 100% clean .Even King David end up in adultery situation because he failed to withstand pressure from his desires .still David was a servant of the almighty Lord by that time. So Magaya is a human being with feelings is not made of steel. If he did it he must confess like what king David did.A true man of God confess. Nothing wrong to confess and settle his differences with all people whom he did wrong with
If Magaya did it must confess.If not Jesus Christ the son of Jehovah Lord will stand by him nothing to worry about
Magaya kana wakazviita akareurura Mwari anomubatsira .Asi kana asvoda vanhu zvokwadi anosungwa no ways. Nokuti Shoko raishe Jesu rinoti aninani anondinyara pamberi pavanhu ndiChamunyara pamberi Pa Baba vangu vari kudenga. Kana asina kuraper Ishe vano mubatsira
Ane bhora ndiye anomakwa, shame on who falsely accuses an anointed man of god like Prophet Magaya, tambai nezvimwe.May the lord forgive them all. #YADAHKUSVIKANDAFA# vanorwadziwa hamusati matanga
ndoo basa remaporofita iroro pastor nhingi va raper mupostori nhingi a raper,prophet nhingi va raper ayikaka ndoomweya mutsvene here ngavaende kunokecha vapedze shungu,lets behave well as humans inga church yakauya kuzodzora zvitadzo panyika wani zvino kana zvotangira kuvatumwa vajehova iii