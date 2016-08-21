Mujuru coalition close: Tsvangirai

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai says a coalition with other opposition parties including former vice president Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) is now close as the country gears for the 2018 general elections.
BY Everson Mushava
Tsvangirai and Mujuru on August 13 joined hands during an MDC-T demonstration against President Robert Mugabe’s rule in Gweru before the former prime minister addressed a ZimPF rally in the same city.
Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said they were happy with the progress made so far in talks with ZimPF.
“Zimbabweans are slowly converging against misgovernance and unmitigated cluelessness in the seat of government,” he said.
“We are slowly coming together and we are beginning to cultivate the necessary trust and confidence among ourselves as a collective.”
Tamborinyoka said Tsvangirai was recovering well after he started treatment for cancer of the colon, dispelling speculation that the former unionist was paving the way for Mujuru because of poor health.
“It is natural that sometimes the body gets shaken by the vagaries of nature but it does not mean that one is dying. Sickness is not death and health challenges are not permanent,” he said.
Tamborinyoka said the appointment of Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa as vice presidents to work with Thokozani Khupe was strategic to ensure the party was prepared for the polls.
Khupe, Chamisa and Mudzuri were due to address a joint rally in Harare’s Kuwadzana constituency today.
Mujuru, while addressing a rally in Binga yesterday said there was no reason why opposition political parties bound by the same objectives could not join hands and work together.
There have been efforts to bring together all the opposition political parties under one tent to fight Mugabe.
The efforts have been hampered because Tsvangirai and Mujuru, who reportedly have the biggest support base, had appeared disinterested until their show of unity last weekend.
Cash Talk August 21, 2016 at 12:00 pm #
Coalition yes!! But ZANU PF is a vicious beast which ought to be cornered from left; right and centre. Fighting ZANU PF from one single angle could be disastrous. At the moment 3 quarters of all those so called opposition parties wanting to participate in that coalition are a creation of ZANU PF – the CIO mechanisms!! There is already infiltration of this coalition project. There is no need to rush to bring together anything called opposition party without making thorough inves tigations and understanding of each party. Some leaders of those mushrooming small parties are on ZANU PF pay roll – lest we forget!!
Thats the way to go Save and Teurai.Rwendo rwuno hazvikoni.
I urge you to draft a MOU which will guide you now and in future after romping to victory in 2018
Kkkkkk kkkkkk. Sungano ye fukurahadzi Tsvangirai ne chirikadzimhombwe mujuru yakaita chimurenga chekurwa nenhengokadzi. Kkkkkk kkkkkk. Hameno ikoko
Bveketu warasika, dzoka kunewamwe. Mocking your potential future leader is barbaric and retrogressive. Zim’s future is not with President Mugabe nor Zanu pf. They have done their part, good or bad. I for one I thank them for the good they have done and at the same time rue the untold suffering they have inflicted upon the people of Zimbabwe. However let it be known that everything has its season. This includes national leadership. No leader will rule forever. Zim now needs leaders that are on a totally different trajectory from that of our current crop of leaders hence the prevailing protests. Tsvangirai, Mujuru and like-minded leaders are poised to take over, like it or not. Let’s embrace, accept and support them. It’s is just a matter of time.
I don’t trust mujuru. Cio like welshmen
Yet the MDC-T has already taken a position that it will not subordinate itself to any party or opposition coalition leader.
1) The Friday demonstration may proceed as scheduled but will these parties gel into a coherent movement worth reckoning with?
2) Mujuru has the liberation credential so deficient in others and Chamisa has a youthful swag. Who will call the shots at the end of the day?
3) Is Egypt Dzinemunhenzwa and UANC part of the 18 because the former is a circus whereas the latter is U-what?
I thought the circus had left town but looks like it’s back. Gore rino, tichaonerera.
