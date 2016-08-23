Another ‘spiritual spectacles’ night beckons

Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Prophet Tapiwa Freddy who hogged the religious limelight with the “spiritual spectacles” last year says his “miracles” have had a significant impact in the lives of many people.

By Staff Reporter

The Glen View-based man of the cloth on Wednesday told The Standard Style that the “spiritual spectacles”, which enable his congregants to “prophesy”, have helped many families.

“I have had an overwhelming response from people from all walks of life since the moment we introduced the ‘spiritual spectacles’,” he said.

“We got enquiries from people as far afield as Masvingo, Chinhoyi, Gweru, Bulawayo and Kwekwe. Our testimonies have also proved our worth.”

The prophet claimed that some of his prophecies have enabled people to recover some of their stolen goods.

“We have helped some families recover stolen goods, while one of our ‘miracles’ led to the recovery of 12 cattle in Mozambique. The cattle had been stolen in Mt Darwin,” he said.

Prophet Freddy said the “spiritual spectacles”, allow people to see their past and future, giving congregants the ability to see the “second world”.

“I can refer you to 2 Kings 6 verse 17. The passage says Elisha prayed, ‘Open his eyes, Lord, so that he may see. Then the Lord opened the servant’s eyes, and he looked and saw the hills full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha’,” he said.

Prophet Freddy, who hosts the Spiritual Spectacles Night 2 on September 2 in Glen View believes the event would be bigger than the first edition that was held last year.

“I am calling this one the Double Spiritual Spectacles because people will see in detail when I order the spiritual spectacles to work for them. For instance, let’s say four people have stolen from your house, the miracles would enable you to see the thieves, which can assist you recover the goods or have the thieves apprehended,” he said.

“We are also saying to those who want to get married, bring your partners so that we enable them to see their future with their partners so that they make informed decisions before they get married.”

The prophet whose spiritual specs caused mayhem when some women “in spirit” claimed to have seen their husbands cheating on them said the “spiritual spectacles” were for the benefit of families.

“There is what is called permissive will. God can simply let something happen in your life, good or bad. That is, He does not directly intervene to prevent it happening, but you can pray to Him for a permissive will,” he said.

“In some cases when we feel the prophecy was negative, we refer people to our counselling team where they are given room to make informed choices after what they would have been prophesied.”

Prophet Freddy was born on September 18 1983 in Musana in Manicaland. He said he got a calling from God at a tender age.

“My parents claimed that when I was 18 months old, I could prophesy. Mine was a calling from God and in 2005, I had founded Goodness and Mercy Ministries,” he said.

The prophet, who believes that there are two worlds, the one we see with our eyes and the other one people see through “spiritual spectacles” said the Spiritual Spectacles Night 2 will give congregants the ability to see the “second world”.

“I am inviting people to come here in Glen View for the Spiritual Spectacles Night 2. Last year about 100 people managed to prophesy after the spiritual spectacles and this year the number is likely to increase,” he said.

He said the church’s sermons are recorded and available on CDs, DVDs, and the church’s Facebook page and websites.

Prophet Freddy is married to Milanda and the couple is blessed with three children.