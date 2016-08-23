Taf The Taylor launches new clothing line

Local designer Taf The Taylor has done it again. The youthful designer recently launched another dazzling clothing line called Kidd Hunta.

BY Nicola Gibson

Born Tafadzwa Moyo, Taf The Taylor is famed for the fashion label Kidd Hunters, which took the country’s fashion industry by storm last year. He is back this year with Kidd Hunta, which he describes as “something that drew its strength from African past and runs courageously into the future”.

Last week, the designer told The Standard Style that the idea behind this exquisite new label was “a spirit of big dreamers”. He said it was about bringing traditional values of bravery, courage and fearlessness into the modern world.

“The label shows a little boy with a spear in his hand, running to conquer the world which shows the spirit of big dreamers, so that little boy can be anyone who dreams big and is ambitious. We are saying run and get what you want, thus brave hearts never fail,” he said.

Taf The Taylor recently stole the limelight at the South African Menswear Week (SAMW) in Cape Town when he showcased and introduced the Kidd Hunta to hordes of fashion enthusiasts drawn from all over the world.

He said the response he got after the fashion week was overwhelming, which gave him more energy to produce top notch designs.

“The feedback after the SAMW was overwhelming and it energised me and my team. It keeps us on our toes, thinking of the next move and the move should be better than the first one, which is development,” he said.

Following his success at the SAMW, the fashion protégée is looking forward to opening an online store to reach a wider market. He has been showcasing his work through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

“We are visible on Facebook and Instagram [Kidd Hunta] and a bit of business was happening on the platforms. We are currently working on our online store to reach a wider market — regional and global,” he said.

At the moment Taf The Taylor specialises on menswear and there are plans to incorporate ladies designs.

“As a new project, we are taking a step at a time, so we are concentrating on men’s clothes only. We do have plans to sell ladies clothing, but that will be addressed when the right time comes,” he said.

“I would like to open a flagship store first in Harare and spread across the country in the near future.”