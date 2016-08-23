Zim fashion: All we need is the right pair of shoes

I strongly believe that for years Zimbabwean fashion designers have worked hard to perfect their skills and polish their quality.

Workshops have been held left, right and centre so as to develop our fashion industry. I have personally travelled the journey with many Zimbabwean designers and I have seen them grow to become some of the most-sought-after designers in Africa.

Being Zimbabwean surely toughens you up and adds up to one being a perfectionist in what they do. Most of our designers are self-taught, hence they make sure they grasp all aspects that make them better professionals in the industry. The best designers are those that are self-taught as they had no one to pay their fees to make sure they become what they dreamt of.

I am not taking away anything from those that invested in harnessing their passion and understanding the industry, how it operates and how they can operate within the busy space, just like any other sector. Many self-taught beings have a short cut to their works, when you ask them for their mood board or illustrations; they always have this puzzled face like someone has snatched a sweet out of their mouth. Conversely, most schooled designers approach things by the book and are conventional.

I love the fact that most of them will have a full understanding of what you will be talking about, but sometimes lack the little rebel in them of breaking the rules so as to have different approaches. A perfect balance of both worlds always works for the best.

The hunger to become better people at one’s efforts in this ever changing space, has resulted in many of the designers becoming better than they actually thought they would be. Many of them do not see how great they are, which works perfectly for interested stakeholders that they work with. If most know, either they will not remain grounded or that will even make them more grounded. The extra mile that they put has seen many of our designers showcasing at bigger platforms that are not at ease with issues of good products.

With this in mind, our hope as a people that are fighting for the industry is to have leading fashion houses within Zimbabwe supporting us. Other countries not far out of reach, such as South Africa and Nigeria have adapted to stocking local designers in their outlets, making them relevant to their ever-changing clientele taste.

In 2005 South African top designer, Thula Sindi showcased Vliscos fashion line at the South African Fashion Week. Since then his accomplishments include a nomination for the Marie Claire emerging designer contest as well as a distribution deal with Edgars Stores — a huge opportunity as his clothes reached and gained recognition with the general public at relatively affordable prices.

Over 34 South African designer labels have been selling at the South African Fashion Week Designer Capsule stores because of a partnership they entered with Edgars Stores since September 2011.This, among many other incorporations has resulted in a better supply of products for many fashion houses.

For how long are we going to suffer from buying oversized clothes in our leading retail stores and later taking them to a tailor to nip and tuck them? Our own retail outlets need to understand that we are in a different geographical location, our people’s taste, climate and even the shapes are different from what they import for us to consume. There is need for them to adapt to our situation and become relevant, at the same time promoting sustainability within the space of operation.

It pains to see us not being able to appreciate each other. If we do not appreciate our efforts, our works and our dreams, whom then should we expect to notice us? The industries we admire so much, such as in South Africa, Nigeria, just to name a few, appreciate their own. If you are a foreign designer, you have to be at your best to get noticed, but we tend to shun our own and develop others. There is nothing wrong with appreciating others, but charity begins at home.

You would expect an outside designer to showcase alongside our own brands such as Zuvva, Haus of Stone, Maita Marimo, Ganu, Ara Kani, Thembani Mubochwa, David Alford and Sanah Designs.

l Gilmore Tee is a social entrepreneur, global citizen, curator, publicist and host, who works within the Zimbabwean creative industry, with a strong bias towards fashion. He is the founder of Hunnar Management Agency. He can be contacted via website: www.gilmoretee.com or Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: Gilmore Tee