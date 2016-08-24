The magnificent peach

When we were young girls, there was a peach tree at my uncle’s house in Chitungwiza and we would eat the peaches straight from the tree. We didn’t care whether they were washed or not. The slightest sign of ripening meant it was gone and I mean the very slightest shade of a little pink. We would have a competition to see who had the most stones (seeds). Those were the good old days well spent with my cousins Emma and Winnie. And today, I am going to tell you about the health benefits of peaches and why you should encourage your children to climb that peach tree and eat up all the fruit.

All things food with Edith

Health benefits of peaches

Anti-oxidant capacity

Chlorogenic acid in peaches increases the anti-oxidant capacity of blood plasma. Lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-crytoxanthin are anti-oxidants that help in scavenging the oxygen-derived free radicals and protect the body against the harmful effects of various diseases.

Reduction of hypokalemia

Hypokalemia results from the lack of potassium. Hypokalemia can affect mascular strength and can cause palpitations. Peaches contain potassium, which is essential for nerve signalling and cellular functioning of the body. The potassium also helps metabolic processes and regulation of mascular tissues.

Anti-cancer capacity

Peaches are very rich in phenolics and carotenoids which have anti-tumour and anti-cancer properties. These compounds also help to fight against various types of cancers like breast cancer, lung cancer and colon cancer.

Maintenance of good eye health

Peaches contain beta-carotene, which is converted into Vitamin A within the body. This beta-carotene plays an important role in maintaining healthy eyesight and prevents various eye diseases like xerophthalmia and blindness.

Skin care

Like most fruits peaches contain a good amount of Vitamin C that helps in maintaining a healthy skin. The Vitamin C provides a defence against harmful free radicals and infections.

Whenever I think of peaches, I think of the traditional Peach Cobbler because that’s what a lot of us have been accustomed to. In the column, I try to look for recipes that are new and a deviation from the norm, this week I have decided to go for the Peach Cobbler. So here it is; eet smakelijk (Dutch for bon appetite)!

Peach Cobbler

Ingredients

l1/2 cup unsalted butter

l1 cup self-raising flour

l2 cups sugar

l1 cup milk

l4 cups fresh peach slices (or 2 cans sliced peaches)

l1 tablespoon lemon juice

lGround cinnamon

Method

Melt butter in a medium-sized baking dish. In a separate bowl, combine flour and one cup of sugar. Add milk, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour batter over butter (do not stir). Bring remaining one cup sugar, peach slices and lemon juice to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Pour over batter (do not stir). Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired. Bake at 180°C for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown. Serve cobbler warm or cool with ice-cream or whipped cream.