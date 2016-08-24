Top Menu


Update: Cops provoke, brutalise protesters

August 24, 2016 in Local, News

In what has been seen as an attempt to forestall Friday’s multi-party mega demonstration, police in Harare on Wednesday descended on MDC-T youths who were marching in the city centre, resulting in chaos as police fired teargas and randomly truncheoned members of the public, leaving many shops closed and city centre deserted.

In the ensuing melee, angry protesters retributed and burned a vehicle belonging to the State broadcaster, ZBC.

Below are some of the pictures.

 

A Choppies supermarket along Nelson Mandela has reportedly been looted

A police truck has reportedly beentorched in the CBD

A reminder of 1998 demonstrations that ended with looting, people looted a shop along Innez Terrace Avenue.

demo12

demo2

demo3

demo4

 

 

 

 

This is not first time police have brutalised peaceful protesters. Watch video below.

demo5

demo6

Last month police beat up women in front of their children. Watch video below

demo9

demo10

freelance journo

