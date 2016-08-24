Update: Cops provoke, brutalise protesters

In what has been seen as an attempt to forestall Friday’s multi-party mega demonstration, police in Harare on Wednesday descended on MDC-T youths who were marching in the city centre, resulting in chaos as police fired teargas and randomly truncheoned members of the public, leaving many shops closed and city centre deserted.

In the ensuing melee, angry protesters retributed and burned a vehicle belonging to the State broadcaster, ZBC.

Below are some of the pictures.

A reminder of 1998 demonstrations that ended with looting, people looted a shop along Innez Terrace Avenue.

This is not first time police have brutalised peaceful protesters.

Last month police beat up women in front of their children.