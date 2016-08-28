Mangwenya takes Tuku, Jah Prayzah head on

Afro-jazz diva Diana “Mangwenya” Samkange says her latest offering Kwayedza puts her in the same league with music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and man of the moment Jah Prayzah.

By Nicola Gibson

The musician, who launched her latest album in the United Kingdom last week said she was unfazed by Jah Prayzah and Mtukudzi who have recently released new albums — Mdhara Vachauya and Ehe Nhai Yahwe — respectively.

”My brand has stood the test of time and it’s now a polished one. I can say this is finally who I am and I am not intimidated by any brand “.

Kwayedza has hit radio stations in the country, competing for airplay with new songs from some of the country’s biggest stars — Tuku, Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso and Leonard Zhakata — who recently released albums.

The eight-track album, which was released online also marks the growth of Mangwenya’s career.

She said she was overwhelmed by reviews she was getting about the album.

“For me, reviews are good enough. I guess it’s my time and it’s been hard, but I guess I’m there,“ she said.

“Looking back from where I came from, I’m so overwhelmed. Ndaitombozhamba, kuchema chaiko. (Sometimes, I would cry).”

She said her Unleashing Mangwenya tour of the UK helped her grow into a musical star she is today.

“The tour made a very positive impact in my career which is what I always thrived to do. My fan base has broadened and I can say, I have achieved what I wanted… But, I still have a long way to go,“ she said.

Mangwenya said she will be flying back into the country to promote her album, with a number of shows across.

“I have lined-up shows in Nyanga, Victoria Falls and Kariba at private functions and I am yet to finalise on public shows in Harare and other towns,” she said.

Some songs from the album have hit the air waves on UK radio stations like Vanny Radio based in Coventry and others in Wales.

She is set to have an interview on popular UK radio BBC Extra before she returns to Zimbabwe.