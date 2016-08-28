Njabulo Moyo: A motivational speaker Zim needs

Bulawayo’s young motivational speaker and writer Njabulo Moyo continues to raise the Zimbabwean flag on the international scene, with his nomination for a global leadership programme in the Unite States.

BY TAWANDA TADERERA

The programme is supported by the US Department of State and implemented by the International Research and Exchange Board.

The community solutions programme is a professional development exercise for the best and brightest global community leaders working in transparency and accountability, tolerance and conflict resolution, environmental issues as well as gender and women.

Moyo said he felt very happy and motivated to move towards greater heights.

“This is an inspiring lifetime achievement which will propel not only me, but also my community to higher levels of finding the solution to local problems with a global view,” he said.

The programme is a competitive platform that only takes the best and brightest leaders who are doing community development work with a proven track record.

Moyo said the programme will improve his emotional intellect and development programmes.

“It will most definitely enhance my emotional intelligence, leadership acumen and development programming. My country will benefit through a chain of projects that I will unveil when I come back,” he said.

About 94 community leaders from 37 countries working on the world’s toughest issues will spend the next four months learning from like-minded US partners, such as 350.org, Character.org, Gender Spectrum and Sunlight Foundation.

“Hailing from 37 countries, leaders in the Community Solutions Programme [CSP] work on some of the toughest issues facing the world — from adapting to climate change realities to combating human trafficking, from fighting for the rights of women and girls to weeding out corruption in local and national governments,” he said.

Moyo said the leaders bring their skills, experiences and expertise to the United States, where they work with some of the best organisations and government agencies to tackle issues while learning new approaches to community development.

This year, 94 CSP leaders will work with over 80 organisations in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

The main objectives of this programme are to allow for cross-cultural relationships between leaders from different countries, build a more just, prosperous, and inclusive world and to empower youth, cultivate leaders, strengthen institutions, and extend access to quality education and information.

Moyo is highly motivated by influential motivators like Milton Kamwendo and Kenn Annandale. It is in this regard that he has shown deep-passion in motivating young people to be creative and influential in their communities.