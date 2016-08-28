Is riot police fed on drugs?

The picture of a group of riot police assaulting an old woman at the entrance of Rotten Row magistrate courts in Harare on Friday leaves little doubt that these young men are fed on drugs before being deployed to crash riots.

the oracle BY TANGAI CHIPANGURA

What else could explain this sickening scene where a group of eight youthful men, clad in full riot gear including riot helmets, menacing knee and shin protectors and other body armour while armed with batons, riot shields and guns, surround and brutalise this hapless old woman?

The woman is on her knees, her frail arms up in a vain attempt to protect herself and apparently pleading with the police. In the picture, the police are clearly not listening to her plea of innocence and one of them is gleefully pumping his boot into the woman’s backside. His colleagues, all eight of them, have their full attention on the woman and two of them are attacking the elderly woman with baton sticks.

All this is happening at the entrance of a court house where justice is supposed to be dispensed. The woman could have been coming to court to attend to a hearing of a relative. The court is a public place where anyone has the right to enter and if anyone broke the law within the precincts of the court, there is a police post inside where law breakers can be taken and charged.

According to press reports, elsewhere on that Friday, police were overwhelmed by sporadic riots that were breaking all over the city. But this group of police, armed to the teeth as they were, chose to assault an old unarmed woman while their colleagues were running away from stone-throwing protesters.

This was by no means the only such disgusting spectacle by our brutal police force. There were many scenes where helpless people going about their business — not anywhere near the demonstrators — fell victim of these thugs.

We saw pictures of babies engulfed in teargas, of commuters chocked in tear smoke fired into moving kombis and of people bludgeoned and left for dead by vengeful riot police who would have been outrun or made to run for their lives by protesters armed with stones.

The riotous scenes on Friday were sparked by the refusal by the police to respect a High Court ruling ordering them not interfere with the protesters who were demonstrating against misrule by the government of Zimbabwe and demanding electoral reforms that would ensure free and fair elections.

The police had earlier refused to sanction the peaceful march giving the excuse that the 150 000 people that the parties expected to take part in the march was too big for the police to contain. The parties, however, argued that the police were being partisan and dishonest because they had on several occasions easily contained Zanu PF’s million-man marches which they sanctioned without blinking an eye.

The High Court then ruled that the march should go ahead and that the police were not supposed to interfere.

However, even as the court was making this ruling, the police were already tear-gassing people like mosquito.

So, in the end, the march could not take place in the orderly manner that had been planned as the people ran away from police batons and tear smoke. This is what sparked the eventual riots as angry people retaliated this unprovoked police brutality.

President Robert Mugabe flew out of the country to go to attend some meeting in Kenya that same Friday while Harare was on fire. He should learn to listen to people’s concerns and grievances. In this case political parties and their supporters were demonstrating to express their unhappiness with an uneven electoral playing field.

Mugabe and his party Zanu PF have over the years refused to make conditions conducive for free and fair elections. Just before the 2013 elections Mugabe arrogantly told MDC that he would not reform anything claiming the playing field was level enough as it was. He said the MDC should not expect caterpillars to level the electoral playing field.

Last week, Jonathan Moyo, the Higher Education minister who is one of Zanu PF’s think-tanks tweeted thus: “What government would reform itself out of power?” The implication being that Zanu PF knew if they reformed the flawed electoral laws, the party would lose the election.

Mugabe should accept the fact that if indeed, as is the case, the electoral environment is not conducive to hold free and fair elections, if the polls are going to be bloody and the vote is at the risk of theft, then his competitors and the citizens of this country have the right to call for caterpillars to make things right.

There is no evidence at all that the prevailing political atmosphere is safe enough for voters to openly declare support for political parties of their choice or that the ballot will not be stolen, or that if certain candidates were to win in the event of a free and fair election, the result will be accepted by those that hold the guns.

