Tiger Wheels & Tyre extends African footprint

Leading automotive specialist retailer, Tiger Wheel and Tyre is strengthening its presence in Zimbabwe, with the opening of new stores in the capital, Harare and another one in Bulawayo.

Fin24/ Staff Reporter

Auto-industry players in Zimbabwe say the sector is growing, propelled by the mass importation of pre-owned vehicles from Japan, the United Kingdom and other countries.

Despite battling severe investment shortfalls and cash shortages, the government has also been importing new vehicles for ministers, heads of departments and parastatals.

“Tiger Wheel & Tyre’s has announced the opening of an additional store in Eastlea, near the central business district in Harare after successful entry into the Zimbabwean market in November last year,” the SA retail company said in April.

The store has five fitment and two alignment bays to attend to the wheel, tyre and automotive battery needs of motorists in the busy CBD area as well as catering for the Msasa industry and surrounding residential suburbs.

Zimbabwe has dealerships for most vehicle brands such as General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Nissan and Toyota among others although other players say new vehicle sales have been slower. The Willowvale Mazda assembles vehicles under the Mazda brand.

In July this year Tiger Wheels & Tyre also opened its third outlet in Bulawayo. The store has an advanced showroom which exhibits all available products.

The new store is located at the corner of Plumtree and Manchester Roads in Belmont and boasts four fitment and two wheel alignment bays to service the wheel, tyre and automotive battery needs of motorists in this busy location.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre Bulawayo has a state-of-the-art showroom that showcases a wide range of wheels, tyres, batteries and accessories from the world’s leading automotive brands.

The range of tyres in stock include, among others, Continental, Yokohama, Hankook, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Pirelli, GT Radial, Sumitomo and Tiger Wheel & TWT’s own brand, Velocity.

The stores introduce a revolutionary approach to tyre fitment centres, with clean modern facilities offering Wi-Fi, TV, coffee, state-of-the-art workshops and fully trained staff able to assess any vehicle.

While skilled technicians attend to their vehicles, customers will be invited to relax and enjoy refreshments in the store’s inviting hospitality lounge.