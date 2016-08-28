Tuku snubs Zimbabwe

It seems jazz maestro Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi (pictured right) has found a better market in South Africa and locals will have to wait further for his new music after he released his second project this year titled Ehe Nhai Yahwe in South Africa again, it has emerged.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

His large fan base has been made to take a chill pill for the second time after he also released a 10-track gospel offering titled God Bless You: The Gospel Collection on the other side of Limpopo in April.

All locals have to hold on to currently is a chain of unfulfilled promises that an official album launch locally will be organised soon.

A source close to the developments revealed that indeed the veteran musician released his 65th album last week and is in South Africa where he is holding shows to promote his latest offering which is already on the market.

“He is here in South Africa, promoting his album, which was released last week,” said the source.

“I have his latest album Ehe Nhai Yahwe which I got last week and its available on the market here in South Africa.”

Tuku left Zimbabwe last week for South Africa where he had been holding shows. On Friday and yesterday he held sold-out shows.

The icon’s publicist and drummer Sam Mataure once said the initial album would hit local streets soon, but that has so far been a pie in the sky.

Efforts to get Mataure’s comment from South Africa were fruitless yesterday.

Tuku failed to release the album Ehe Nhai Yahwe on an Africa Day gig despite the show promoters having publicised that.

It is not yet clear why Tuku has decided to starve the local market, but word has it that it could be way to avert piracy.

Tuku, who has 65 albums under his belt, has had a flowery career, dating from the 1970s.