ZPC Kariba continue winning ways

TSHOLOTSHO . . . . . . . . . 1(1)

ZPC KARIBA . . . . . . . . . . 2(2)

ZPC Kariba got their third win on the trot, beating troubled Tsholotsho on a day a veteran Thomas Sweswe received his marching orders nine minutes before the final whistle at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Sweswe was twice shown the yellow card by referee Allen Basvi for dissent following a confrontation with the match official after Tsholotsho were a awarded a free-kick in an incident that didn’t even involve the veteran player.

But the two first half goals from Timire Mamvura in the fourth minute and Lincoln Zvasiya in the 36th minute saw the power utility side surge to position three on the log-table with 34 points, dislodging Dynamos and Highlanders who play their Week 21 matches today against Ngezi Platinum and How Mine respectively.

Tsholotsho got their goal from a Denford Chirwa header a minute before the break and they threw everything at ZPC Kariba in the second half but could not get an equaliser.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa, said they were lucky to leave Luveve with the three points from a determined Tsholotsho whose stay in the premiership hangs by a thread.

“Here is one game that I would like to forget. We were lucky that we scored two goals in the first half. They gave us are hard time. Luck was on our side. At the beginning of the season, my employers said take each game as it comes so my target is my next game against FC Platinum,” Chidzambwa said.

On Sweswe’s sending off, the veteran gaffer said: “The referee is in charge of the game. I don’t know what happened. I am sure he said something to the referee. He was not just going to show him the red card.”

Tsholotsho could have restored parity on the stroke of full time but striker Mostapha Ponyera watched his effort sail over the bar from inside the penalty box. But coach Lizwe Sweswe is still putting on a brave face saying they have a chance to survive relegation, although they have been losing week in week out.

“My attack lacked maturity. ZPC played very well. Unfortunately we got our chances but failed to score. I am confident we still have a chance to remain in top flight. We still have 27 points to play for and we just must stop losing matches,” Sweswe said.

Meanwhile, at Ascot Stadium, a second half brace from veteran striker Alec Marime and another goal from Philip Marufu ensured Chapungu eased their relegation fears after a 3-0 win over basement side Border Strikers

Teams:

TSHOLOTSHO: G Saungweme, M Phiri, N Moyo, T Ncube, S Dube, Z Moyo, D Chirwa, O Ncube (B Sibanda 67’), C Dhuwa (N Mundandishe 63’), M Ponyera, N Gama (R Mupfudza 79’)

ZPC KARIBA: T Hove, M Kunyarimwe, T Munyanduri, S Appiah (O Mukuradare 46’), T Sweswe (red card 81’), T Mamvura, L Zvasiya, N Tigere (G Mangani 63’), P Kabwe (D Phiri 85’), L Chikafa, T Nyamandwe