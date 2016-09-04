Artists urged to embrace internet

Avac Arts director Terrence Musiyiwa says local artists should embrace the use of the internet to develop their business.

BY TAWANDA TADERERA

Avac Arts is a Zimbabwe-based African visual and contemporary arts organisation that promotes African art and assists artists in sales. He also helps artists to be part of art promotional activities such as local, regional and international exhibitions. This is done through the use of information and communication technologies.

“The internet is a very powerful tool. In international trade it is a bridge that connects artists and their products to a global village. It offers infinite possibilities,” said Musiyiwa.

“Human evolution has been occurring over the years, once there was the Stone Age followed by the Iron Age. Now we are in the information era, artists need to start capitalising on technology advancements and enjoy the benefit of e-commerce and e-tailing. They can engage us for assistance and we will help them to the best of our abilities.”

Musiyiwa said they had sold artworks from more than 50 artists since launching the website last year.

“We are expecting to send out our first artist year to Canada by year end and we are expecting two international art collectors from the United States and Germany,” he said.

“We are hoping to open our arts centre soon in Harare should our application for land where we will have a physical domain and this will definitely go a long way in helping us grow as a social enterprise and enable us to accommodate more artists.”

He said the use of the internet was helping artists to get exposure, sales and market their artworks internationally.

“We want to be the hub of Zimbabwean art and we are looking for bloggers, artists and IT volunteers who are willing to help us reach this vision. We are also looking for interns for programmes such as international marketing, fine arts, IT, computer science, graphic designing and media,” he said.

Avac Arts is developing a network of international affiliates in order to help distribute art works around the world.

Musiyiwa said although funding was a challenge, they were hoping to get finance for their activities from sales of products and grants from well-wishers.

“Where there is a will, there is always a way. We are even considering strategic partnerships to help us reach optimal operation capacity,” he said.

However, Musiyiwa said relying on the internet alone made their job difficult due to the inherent risks associated with international trade,.

He said his organisation had sent artworks to Canada, South Africa, Germany and the US, which benefitted 50 artists. Avac is working with over 200 artists in the country.

“Our weakness as a country and continent is our inability to fully utilise information communication technologies. As Avac, we are in the process of redesigning the website so that it becomes more user-friendly and flawless,” he said.

Musiyiwa said since their efforts were primarily centred on art communities, they had hosted artists from arts hubs such as Chitungwiza, Hatfield and Warren Park.