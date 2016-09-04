Carl Joshua Ncube shames Sir Wicknell

Not so long ago, award-winning comedian Carl Joshua Ncube was entangled in a nasty social media spat with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo where the latter flaunted his wealth and seemed the bigger man then.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Ncube is, however, having the last laugh after breaking the Guinness world record for staging the highest number of shows in a week, a feat which rubbishes Chivhayo’s demeaning assertions on the comedian.

The “self-made millionaire” early this year was quoted referring to the comedian as “poverty stricken” and a “small boy”. But Ncube has proven otherwise.

“If you are going to be successful you have to know that the level of haters you have is directly proportional to that of the success,” Ncube told The Standard Style on Tuesday.

Ncube said none of the rants from Chivhayo had stuck because he took them as compliments.

“To me it is more of a compliment than an insult and when you look at successful people they will tell you no one believed them in the beginning, so, I am proud that I have a similar story to tell now.”

Ironically, Chivhayo’s most “sensible comedian” Baba Tencen whom he gave R100 000 is said to have floundered at the Anne Kansiime show last month.

Meanwhile, Ncube who awaits official communication from the Guinness Book of Records expressed happiness over the accomplishment.

“There is nothing better than setting out to do something and achieving it in the end. I am excited although I did not get the time to celebrate much as I had to fly for a show in Uganda,” he said.

On what the big achievement could mean for the future of the local comedy sector, he said upcoming comedians should aim higher.

“Young people should not look up to me, but they should target me. I am only clearing the forest and younger comedians have a lot on their side, including age so this is like a precedence and they can look at it as an inspiration to reach greater heights,” he said.

This year, Ncube attempted to build a comedy dome in Victoria Falls, but he believes he can do so in the near future.

“Normally when people achieve something big they have a tendency of stopping there, but I think there is still more things I could do. I want to take comedy to the world and present it in different languages,” he said.