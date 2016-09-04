Guard against that which threatens faith

Mark chapter 11 is a scripture that describes what faith can do, if someone has it as explained by Christ himself. Sometimes, apostles or pastors raise expectations in people and when their congregations’ fail to receive blessings and healing, they are quick to point to a lack of faith in those seeking faith healing.

Conelia Mabasa

But what is faith? Faith is more than belief, more than lip service, more than presence in church, more that tithes and offering and more that real work in church, more than a good relationship with the reverend. It is more than being the priest’s right hand man. Faith is more than mere pronunciation of the word. It is an elusive phenomenon — easy to lose depending on the situation, location and or company. It can escape the faithful during times of hardship or bereavement. Associates may sow seeds of doubt or the outside sphere may seem to be closing in, suffocating the faithful and robbing them of faith.

Faith is fragile. It is a lived consciousness of Godly presence all the time, meaning it must be nurtured and guarded jealously. One cannot claim to have it, yet doubt God’s ability in other areas of life. When one lives in his or her faith, he has nothing to fear and can use it to influence his surroundings by giving hope to those whose faith is still growing. Jesus says: “Truly[a] I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. [Mark 11v 23-24 NIV]

Gehazi, a man who served under God’s prophet Elisha learnt the hard way that a covetous eye can rob one of his faith, truthfulness and bring on disease and misery. After Naaman had been healed of his leprosy, the prophet said to him in 2 Kings 5 v 19-27: “Go in peace.” After Naaman had travelled some distance, Gehazi, the servant of Elisha the man of God, said to himself, “My master was too easy on Naaman, this Aramean, by not accepting from him what he brought. As surely as the Lord lives, I will run after him and get something from him.”

So Gehazi hurried after Naaman. When Naaman saw him running toward him, he got down from the chariot to meet him. “Is everything all right?” he asked.

“Everything is all right,” Gehazi answered. “My master sent me to say, ‘Two young men from the company of the prophets have just come to me from the hill country of Ephraim. Please give them a talent[d] of silver and two sets of clothing.’”

“By all means, take two talents,” said Naaman. He urged Gehazi to accept them, and then tied up the two talents of silver in two bags, with two sets of clothing. He gave them to two of his servants, and they carried them ahead of Gehazi. When Gehazi came to the hill, he took the things from the servants and put them away in the house. He sent the men away and they left.

When he went in and stood before his master, Elisha asked him, “Where have you been, Gehazi?” “Your servant didn’t go anywhere,” Gehazi answered.

But Elisha said to him, “Was not my spirit with you when the man got down from his chariot to meet you? Is this the time to take money or to accept clothes — or olive groves and vineyards, or flocks and herds, or male and female slaves? Naaman’s leprosy will cling to you and to your descendants forever.” Then Gehazi went from Elisha’s presence and his skin was leprous — it had become as white as snow.

Close as he was to the man of God, his faith slipped through his fingers for silver and clothing.

What threatens your faith? With God, no situation is untenable. Amid the hopeless and misery, let us keep the faith conscious that it is threatened from all angles and it is our duty to grow it to a level where we can exercise it.

His grace endures.

