How to prepare for an examination

Preparing for an exam can be stressful and time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. There’s no need to stress out or cram. By doing a couple simple things ahead of time, you can ensure that you are confident and ready for anything that comes up on the test.

Start studying early. Give yourself more than enough time to review the material that was covered in class. You might want to gauge how soon to start studying by how much material you need to review. For instance, if you have to review material for an entire semester, you might want to start studying a few weeks prior. However, if you are just taking a test that covers material over a few chapters, a week prior or even three to four days may be sufficient.

Only you know how long it takes you to study, so you are the best judge of when to start studying.

If the class material is especially difficult for you. Start studying early. Give yourself enough time to truly grasp the material, practice it and then review it.

Get a full night’s sleep before the exam. Your brain needs time to subconsciously digest everything you’ve put into it, so start early so you don’t have to stay up all night.

Read through the entirety of your notes that will be on the exam. It will refresh your memory of the material and help you remember what you learned. It will also help to make you aware of all the information in your notes, where it is located in your notes so that you know where to find them, and what might be missing from your notes. Decide if you think your notes are sufficient enough to study from. Did you miss any classes? Are some of your notes missing? If so, you might need to borrow someone else’s notes.

Get some good notes. If you’re not a good note-taker, or if there are “holes” in your notes, then ask a friend if you can copy his or her notes. Good notes can make all the difference when you’re studying. They can explain content that the book doesn’t explain well or highlight information and make it easier to understand and remember. If you only have five pages of notes, but your friend has 20, then you probably missed some important information.