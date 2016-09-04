Job Scout: Zim’s new tech-based HR company

Anew tech-based human resources company, Job Scout Zimbabwe, has been launched in Harare by a group of human resources experts. The company, the first of its kind in the country promises to storm the recruitment industry with its flexible online features where employers can advertise jobs online while employees can search for jobs and apply using an online portal. The company operates using its webpage www.jobscout.co.zw

Job Scout’s initiative is in line with international trends and is an import of tech-digitisation from competitive developed economies.

“As internet and mobile penetration continues to grow in the country, online platforms offer the future of recruitment services on the job market and increase the efficiency, convenience and ease of doing business,” said Job Scout Zimbabwe co-founder Ogylive Makova.

“This platform offers both the physical and online opportunities for companies and individuals. It comes at a time when the employment industry has seen jobseekers losing valuable time and money to fraudsters who promise them jobs, while some companies that have been in existence for long have been ripping desperate citizens and imposing registration and CV hosting fees. And with Job Scout, our services are absolutely free.”

Makova has several years of experience in business development and managing e-commerce platforms in the Netherlands while his partner Thulani Mswelanto has 13 years’ experience in international development, working with corporate entities in Zimbabwe, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

The pair said the idea to create the platform was influenced by their international exposure and commitment to introduce human resources products that compete on global job markets.

The business community has welcomed the new initiative with Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive officer Chris Mugaga, saying this is a historic development in Zimbabwe, that will improve efficiency in recruitment for commerce and gives employers to reach out to more people using the company’s web-based portal system.

Apart from recruitment, the company also offers provident fund administration, UIF, Payee, life insurance and deduction administration, full pay roll administration, hiring, dismissals and exiting procedures. This makes the company the much-awaited one-stop-shop for human resources.

Besides its flagship webpage, Job Scout is also present on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“When employers join our platform, you will have the best talent at your disposal, bringing transparency, convenience, diverse selection and better account management in the recruitment process,” Makova said.

“Job seekers are not limited by geographic location, they can access thousands of jobs directly from employers for free and without third parties involved.”