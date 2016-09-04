Maneni on game-changing DVD

Dull visual concepts have for long marred local gospel music videos since time immemorial, but songstress Jennifer Maneni believes her upcoming debut DVD album will change the game.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Armed with five videos off her yesteryear project titled His Grace, Maneni is certain that her offering, which was directed by four different professionals and is set for release on Friday is the remedy.

In an interview with The Standard Style, she said the project which took more than 10 months to produce was worth the wait as it exudes a new international standard.

“I wanted to come up with a good project that is all I can say, at the same time I was working with different producers and I was the one who was writing the scripts. I am very happy about it,” she said.

“We want to change how people see gospel music videos by trying to show them that as gospel musicians we are creative just like secular musicians and we are also moving with times.”

One pre-released video titled You Raise Me Up is doing well on Christ TV gospel charts and she attributed that to concerted efforts and time invested in the work.

“I believe the concepts are very different from the usual gospel videos where people have stuck to similar features since time immemorial, mine is actually different,” she said.

Maneni believes that the sky is the limit as long as gospel artists are creative.

“Gospel music does not mean one should not be creative. It is an old way of thinking that people are not supposed to start new things, the Bible says that God sees the heart not the outside,” she said.

In her short stint as a solo musician, Maneni has achieved a lot. She has risen through the ranks, performing at Christian gatherings and gospel concerts in the country.

Maneni insists that her focus after the launch will be more centered on marginalised communities.

“I have a soft spot for orphans and widows. So, I think maybe after the DVD that is what I will be working on, focusing on projects to help,” she said.