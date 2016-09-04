Maneni on game-changing DVD

Dull visual concepts have for long marred local gospel music videos since time immemorial, but songstress Jennifer Maneni believes her upcoming debut DVD album will change the game.
By Kennedy Nyavaya
Armed with five videos off her yesteryear project titled His Grace, Maneni is certain that her offering, which was directed by four different professionals and is set for release on Friday is the remedy.
In an interview with The Standard Style, she said the project which took more than 10 months to produce was worth the wait as it exudes a new international standard.
“I wanted to come up with a good project that is all I can say, at the same time I was working with different producers and I was the one who was writing the scripts. I am very happy about it,” she said.
“We want to change how people see gospel music videos by trying to show them that as gospel musicians we are creative just like secular musicians and we are also moving with times.”
One pre-released video titled You Raise Me Up is doing well on Christ TV gospel charts and she attributed that to concerted efforts and time invested in the work.
“I believe the concepts are very different from the usual gospel videos where people have stuck to similar features since time immemorial, mine is actually different,” she said.
Maneni believes that the sky is the limit as long as gospel artists are creative.
“Gospel music does not mean one should not be creative. It is an old way of thinking that people are not supposed to start new things, the Bible says that God sees the heart not the outside,” she said.
In her short stint as a solo musician, Maneni has achieved a lot. She has risen through the ranks, performing at Christian gatherings and gospel concerts in the country.
Maneni insists that her focus after the launch will be more centered on marginalised communities.
“I have a soft spot for orphans and widows. So, I think maybe after the DVD that is what I will be working on, focusing on projects to help,” she said.
Am born with mystical powers and can communicate any time with the
spiritual world. +27782721740 My specialities include: 1. Finding balance and
happiness in life 2. Fulfill your life’s high purpose and destiny 3.
Bring back your lost lover even if lost for a long time. 4. Eliminating
family fights between family members and ensure peace and harmony at
home 5. Marriage with eternal happiness. 6. Attract customers to your
business and turn your trade into a favorite among clients. 7. Male you
see your enemies and make demands 8. Ensure that a single person gets a
perfect partner in a shortest time. 9. Remove the black spot in your
hands that keeps taking away your luck and money 10. Find out why you’re
not progressing in your life and the solution. 11. Stop your marriage
or affair from breaking apart. 12. Cleanse you space, business, land,
and home. 13. Get help with court cases etc.
1. do u what to check your future
2. Bring Back Lost Lover, even if lost for a long time
3. Remove Bad spells from homes, business &customer attraction etc.
4. Get Promotion you have desired for a long time at work or in your career.
5. Do u want wealth protection or love protection?
6. Find out why you are not Progressing in life and the solution
7. Eliminate in Family Fights among est each other
8. Ensure excellent school grades even for children with Mental Disabilities
9. Stop your Marriage or Relationship from breaking apart
10. We destroy and can send back the Tokoloshe / evils, if requested
11. We heal Barrenness in both men and women
12. Get you marriage to the Lover of your choice
13. HE/SHE stingy he doesn’t want to spoil u any more as he/she used to do? }
14. Guarantee you win Family Protection Spells,
Are your family members not making any progress in life – with their career, in school or with their business?
Protection Spells to protect and keep your family safe and help them to be successful in life and to prosper.
Call or Whats App +27782721740