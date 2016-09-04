Tsholotsho win at last

HOW MINE . . . . . . .(0) 1

TSHOLOTSHO . . . . (1) 2

TSHOLOTSHO FC finally tasted victory for the first time since July to ease their relegation woes when they beat inconsistent How Mine in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Luveve yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

They last won on July 16 when they beat Hwange at the same venue.

Nixon Gama scored the first goal for Tsholotsho in the 27th minute with a shot from inside the penalty box, after picking off a flick from How Mine defender Victor Kamhuka and they went two up in the 56th minute through a well-taken free-kick by Ocient Ncube.

They, however, lost concentration and allowed How Mine to get a consolation in the 74th minute through substitute Toto Banda, who also beat Tsholotsho goalkeeper Nickiel Marichi after a beautiful build-up by Pasca Manhanga and Godfrey Nguwodzawo.

Tsholotsho coach Lizwe Sweswe was elated as his side is now on 16 points, one behind Mutare City, who lost 0-1 to Bulawayo City at Barbourfields yesterday.

He, however, said his boys must continue winning in the next eight matches if they are to survive the chop.

“We have been playing like this in all our games, but the problem is that we have been failing to score. Today, we could have even scored more goals. We must push again in the next game and try and win all the remaining games so that we survive,” Sweswe

said.

After going for eight matches without a defeat, How Mine have now lost two matches on the trot — falling to Highlanders last week and losing to Tsholotsho yesterday.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu was disappointed, saying it all bordered on his players’ attitude.

“We commanded the game in the first 20 minutes, created chances, but we could not get a goal. What is disappointing is that our opponents capitalised on a silly mistake and they scored. It’s difficult to fight back when you are two goals down. It’s all about attitude. We felt we had won even before we played,” he said.

TEAMS

HOW MINE: M Diya, P Tonha, Q Amini, V Kamhuka (G Nguwodzawo 66’), S Nyambabvu (A Muganyi 83’), M Sakala, T Ranthokoane (T Banda 56’), M Ncube, T Makanda, K Musharu, P Manhanga

TSHOLOTSHO: N Marichi, S Dube, T Ncube, G Magariro, N Moyo, Z Moyo, D Chirwa, O Ncube (A Ncube 71’), R Mupfudza, N Gama (B Sibanda 90’), M Phiri