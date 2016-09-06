Stop the malice, mudhara is fit as a fiddle

My People, I did not realise that there was such a very high level of malice around your favourite Last Family.

Just because I forbade the Iconic African Revolutionary from attending the festival of dancing semi-naked maidens in Swaziland at The Reed Dance, all of you went into overdrive about some imagined illness afflicting the Dear Comrade Brother Supreme Leader.

BY DOCTOR STOP IT

Some even cooked up stories about some alleged mid-air death.

But even if he had been seen at the reed dance, haters would have naturally found a negative angle to condemn him so I forbade him from attending.

I am sure people like Jacob and a few other people who have nobody to control them were busy ogling at those young girls.

Most of you know that the African Icon does not just change his strategies to please anybody. You will remember how some leaders ended up dressed in some Asian garments while the Icon refused.

Of course, there were some silly theories about the real reason why mudhara (the old man) refused to remove his English suit.

Don’t you know that as the Last Family, we can also have family issues. Like going to pick up a grandson born in some far off foreign expensive hospital as happened several months ago. What if mudhara had to attend to yet another private family event? Is there anything wrong with borrowing your one and only reliable plane and doing a few family errands?

Well, munopenga! You are crazy! Liyahlanya!

You just need to know that mudhara Vachauya. Kkkkkkkkkkkkk! Actually mudhara jetted in yesterday. He had to assure everyone at the airport that he was not a ghost.

Dream on

I am aware of the hallucinations taking place in our former great party in which some people have been engaging in some sell out and unpatriotic thoughts in their small brains.

In one corner, we have Moregirls Tsvangson and Joice thinking they can push the agenda of impeachment.

They think if they gang up on mudhara with some sellouts from our party, they can get some impeachment process underway.

Central to this drug-induced hare-brained scheme is opposition activist, Maldadi who is moving the motion.

Of course, the former instructor at radio kindergarten is leaving out the real issues that would make his case strong.

Yes, such sick jokes can happen in Brazil where poor Dilma Rousseff has been successfully impeached.

Her replacement has not wasted time and was on the next plane to attend some meeting in China. Please, let’s not entertain such thoughts into our minds.

At all my rallies, I have warned that uprisings are not good for anybody and will continue to do so. I have always said even though the Europeans successfully toppled popular governments in Iraq and Libya, that caused further internal conflicts.

Don’t listen to such talk as it can further fuel conflicts in this country, has been my consistent message.

So don’t say you were not warned by engaging in your futile dreams. We are aware that the riots being sponsored by our enemies are designed to ensure we negotiate another government of national unity.

Munopenga!

Lessons from North Korea

The North Korean young leader never ceases to amaze me. Mudhara dealt with his grandfather over issues to do with cracking down on Nkomo and his followers in Zapu.

It is, therefore, not amazing to see how the little boy, like his grandfather has been engaging in his own bloodletting.

The little cub has been ordering the executions by firing squad of senior party, military and government officials. These include relatives, who are understandably holding critical and strategic positions.

This time around, the young president had a vice-premier being executed for showing disrespect during a meeting presided over by him.

Described by the North Korean government as “anti-party and anti-revolutionary agitator” Kim Yong Jin, the vice-premier for education was executed for his bad sitting posture.

Now that is what I call control of the party and I wish mudhara or myself wielded so much power. That would make it easy to control our party.

Gunners preying on female journos.

I hear certain women activists are planning to demonstrate outside a giant media house to complain about a certain photographer for groping a female journalist. The photographer, who is a gunner but seconded to the media house bragged that he would not be fired for his acts.

And true enough, the management have successfully swept the matter under the carpet.

The women say they want to stage a surprise demo.

Munhuwese kuna Amai!

Umasalu wezwelonke!

Dr Amai Marujata PhD (Fake)

