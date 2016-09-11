Impumelelo Shining Stars takes new album to SA

Local Imbube group Impumelelo Shining Stars has stretched the launch of its eighth album Avulekile Amasango to South Africa.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The group which recently launched the 13-track album in Bulawayo will perform at the Victory Theatre (former Umoja Theatre) in Johannesburg as part of the album launch on September 27.

Impumelelo Shining Stars has managed to use music as a communication tool.

Leader of the group Oscar Siziba said they decided to stretch the launch to South Africa because they have a huge following in that country.

He promised fans in South Africa an energetic and fantastic show during the launch.

“We are promising our fans a fantastic show and powerful production. A show that is classic and different from others,” he said.

“We will tour some churches in South Africa, publicising this show before September 27.”

Siziba said this time they decided not use their traditional venue Hillbrow Theatre because they wanted to cater for their fans in Orange Groove.

“Hillbrow Theatre is a good venue indeed with many Zimbabweans, but for now we thought of taking the show to Orange Groove at Victory Theatre as a way of marketing the group,” he said.

“As Impumelelo Shining Stars we stand for everyone, regardless of colour. You might be white, black or yellow but we treat everyone equal.”

The group has shared the stage with Shabalala Rhythms, Derrick Dzimande, EGEA Zambia, Jeys Marabini and Black Umfolosi. Their seventh album featured Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s Joseph Shabalala.

Impumelelo Shining Stars recently celebrated their 15th anniversary. They have performed at big festivals like the Harare International Festival of the Arts, Intwasa, Ibumba and the Ihlombe International Festival in South Africa.

The group which has its roots in Gwanda has travelled over nine countries.

Some of the tracks on the new album include Babawethu Osezulwini, Avulekile Amasango, African Pride, Peace In the World and We Mtanami, among others.