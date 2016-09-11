Producer Oskid in trouble

Award-winning producer Oskid, real name Prince Tapfuma (pictured right) could be overwhelmed by the sudden success in his career, amid reports exclusively revealed to The Standard Style by fellow artists.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Double bookings, not turning up for scheduled sessions and treating some big names as sacred cows at the expense of other paying artists all point at the man behind many hits in the past year’s rapidly rising egoistic tendencies which could threaten his career.

The double standards have riled upcoming artists, especially those who claim their work is being sabotaged. This includes his old friend Wilton Doba who has penned a song to “redress” the demeanor.

In a song titled Hazvipere Mushe, Doba, popularly known as Legion recounts how he helped Oskid long back when they were in Gweru and while it did not sit well with the latter, Legion’s camp insists it is not a diss track, but a mere reminder of the past.

Speaking to The Standard Style through his manager Ngonidzashe, “DJ Krispi” Madziwana, Doba — who recently moved to Harare — said Oskid should not demean efforts by others because he has achieved greatly.

“We are all in this thing [music] to make business and make hits, so if we focus on certain artists and shun others we are killing music or Zimdancehall as a whole,” he said.

“Unity is the key to all great movements, so let us all come together and be one because Zimdancehall is one clan, but a lot of artists cry foul about his pride and conduct.”

Another artist, who declined to be named for fear of jeopardising projects with the famed producer, said unprofessionalism was now killing his career and his ship was steering in the wrong direction.

“He has pride now. I admit that he is a great producer and I respect him, but such unprofessional conduct is going to destroy him,” he said.

“I paid him a long time ago despite his exorbitant charges, but still he has not finished my work yet all the time there are excuses and he does not pick our calls. There are always stories and first preference is given to those he views as better musicians.”

Efforts to get a comment from Oskid were fruitless as he was not answering calls.

It is alleged that he said he was now only recording “big names.”

“Handirekodhe maghetto youths ndorekodha mazita. [I do not record artists from the ghetto anymore, but ‘big names’ in the industry),” Oskid is purported to have said recently.

Early this year, the producer was dragged into another fracas where foreign-based singer Vee Kay claimed he had connived with Fungisai Mashavave to “steal” a song titled Amai Ndakanaka.

The Gweru-bred artist, however, emphatically refuted the claims, citing that she was not even responsible for producing Mashavave’s version.

Oskid short to prominence when every song he put his hands on turned into gold, hence earning him recognition and a bag full of accolades.

This resulted in him attracting both established and rising musicians across the board.