Tuku takes new album to Borrowdale

Music icon Oliver Mtukudzi is planning a series of gigs in Zimbabwe and South Africa to celebrate his 65th album Eheka! Nhai Yahwe (Enjoy! My Dear Friend) and kicks off the festivities with a premium concert at Borrowdale Country Manor in Harare on September 30.

By Staff Reporter

The legendary singer, who released the 12-track album in South Africa and online two weeks ago, will launch the album at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton on September 22 — the day he celebrates his 64th birthday. Thereafter he will embark on a number of gigs in Zimbabwe and across the Limpopo to celebrate with his fans.

It is the Borrowdale gig that is likely to draw a full house, considering it would be the first after the album launch.

Show organiser Thompson Dondo of D & G Events said the show in Borrowdale was not to be missed.

“Tuku will showcase his new album for the first time in a fun-filled open-air setting under the stars on a beautiful summer evening,” said Dondo.

“We will create a festival atmosphere that combines innovative lighting and décor, a VIP area with tables and chairs, a dance arena and interaction spaces for bars and food stalls.”

Contemporary musicians Sam Dondo and Jah Prayzah as well as jazz songbird Tariro ne Gitare will be the supporting acts.

Dondo said the aim of the concert was to provide fans with an opportunity to experience intimate encounters with the music superstar’s sensational showmanship.

“So much has been said about Tuku’s new album. We are now providing this opportunity for people to taste what Mdhara has in store for them,” he said.

Fans should look forward to Tuku’s wife Daisy who features in one of the songs titled Masanga Bodo. Other tracks from the new album that are likely to send fans into a frenzy include Chori Nevamwe, PaBodzi, Tamba Tamba Chidembo and Hadzivake.

However, the legendary singer will take fans down memory lane with tracks from his archives that include Dzoka Uyamwe, Neria, Mai Varamba and Tsika Dzedu, among others.

Dondo said fans should expect Tuku’s expressive and awe-inspiring stage performance coupled with his unmatched lyrical prowess.