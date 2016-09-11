The VIP challenge: Do not limit yourself

I decided to live my life from a position of power when I heard Les Brown, a top motivational speaker, saying “80% of our worries never come to pass”. Think about that for just a moment and see how you have wasted your time worrying about things that most likely will never happen.

By Mkhululi Ndlovu

It seems logical and a practically acceptable thing to worry, especially now that we are living in the worst of times and at the same time the best of times. From countless great men and women who have poured out their struggles and conflicts with me, I have learnt a great deal about what it means to be a very important person (VIP). Truth be told, it’s a struggle to be a VIP. We need to know how to motivate ourselves for the battle since it’s a constant struggle.

There is “help wanted”. Don’t give up on your life, you are too precious to lose. Out of this need, I endeavour here to offer my humble observations and insights built on simple principles drawn from the VIP code:

[vision/values, integrity/identity, inspiration, power/passion/purpose] concerning how we as VIPs should think about, learn from and live out.

My hope is that you will be less afraid to have a larger vision of yourself, less concerned with what people think about you because they are thinking it anyway. Begin to live your dreams, not your fears. In a similar spirit, I encourage you to drift away from living a lie, relationships that no longer meet your needs and increasing your financial muscle. I’m on a mission here for you to see the rest of your life becoming a VIP life. I dare you to be a VIP.

I dare you

I am daring you to think bigger, to act bigger and to be a VIP. I dare you to think creatively. I dare you to lead and inspire others to a life rich in vision, inspiration and power. I dare you to build your character and meaningful relationships. I dare you to share your gifts, skills and abilities with the world now.

Befriend the truth

Most VIPs started with befriending themselves with the truth about their lives. What is true is true. It is the acceptance of truth that will set you free. It is true that you have greatness in you. It is true that if you protect vision with values and live life with integrity, the VIP life will be your own life experience. Sadly, the truth that set people free is the truth that people don’t want to hear. Don’t stay ignorant the rest of your life.

Take time to find out the truth about your life and the people in your life. Face the truth about your current financial stand and other aspects of your life. Be true to yourself and the people in your life. If you do not deal with life, life will deal with you! Run as fast as you can from the a opportunities of living life from a position of pretense, fakeness and limited vision. VIPs face the painful and drastic truth and do not lose who they are.

Age is just a number

To be a VIP leader will require you to embrace your youth wholeheartedly as a young entrepreneur. If you spin your age as an asset, which can be done in a variety of ways, it can be an extremely powerful differentiator. The moment you begin to give yourself an excuse for not being successful is the moment of almost certain failure.

If you believe you can really make it then you will make it. Besides, there is nothing people want to see more than a hard-working, intelligent and dedicated young professional VIP who succeeds.

Your life is not democracy

Begin today to take charge of your life. Stop negotiating on your dreams and how you should live your life. Your life is not democracy. Make personal deliberate and self-fulfilling decisions based on what you want for your life. You are the king of your life. Your life is not democracy. Some other opinions are secondary.

Decide now to live life from the position of power. Be aware that you rule and no one has the right to dictate the course of your life. Own your stuff and know that no one is responsible for your life but you. The moment you begin to be comfortable in your own skin and begin to be aware of the true greatness in you, your life has begun.

You are a VIP. Dream without limits, get involved now on the things that give you a sense of meaning and value. Do not be apologetic about your dreams and future desires. Say no to dream critics and feel no guilt. It’s your life, your child, partner, business and dreams are all yours. Stop seeking approval to be great, everyone is busy trying to figure out their own lives and on their spare time they will take time to dictate your life. Say to yourself, “My life is not democracy”. VIPs live from the position of power. While mentorship plays a part in your success journey, make sure everything you do is a result of your own conclusion.

— Megafest website