CAPS United problems spill into Chibuku Cup

CAPS United . . . . . . (0) 1

Tsholotsho . . . . . . . . (1) 1

(Tsholotsho won 4-5 on a penalty shoot-out)

CAPS United in-house problems spilled over to affect their Chibuku Super Cup first round encounter against Tsholotsho as the former Cup Kings staged a sit-in over unpaid allowances and salaries, resulting in a 36-minute delay in a tie that culminated in a penalty shoot-out defeat at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The CAPS United players, riding high in the league and sitting in second place despite financial challenges, refused to come off the team bus when they got to the match venue until 12 minutes after kick-off time.

It is understood that the Makepekepe players are owed winning bonuses from recent matches, while the club is lagging behind in paying salaries due to cash flow challenges.

According to the rules and regulations of the competition, CAPS United will pay $250 for delaying the start of the match.

But when they eventually got off the bus, Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges failed to summon enough firepower to upstage the stubborn visitors but instead it was midfielder Bruno Madanhire, who thrust the underdogs into a first-half lead.

Defender Ronald Pfumbidzai restored parity for the hosts late in the second half as the match went into a draw before Tsholotsho goalkeeper Nickel Marichi became the hero, saving a Hardlife Zvirekwi spot kick.

Tsholotsho eventually won the match 5-4 on the penalty lottery to cause the biggest upset of the $500 000 Chibuku Super Cup first round fixture.

At the end of the match, the Green Machine coach Chitembwe snubbed the media, leaving his aide Mark Mathe to entertain journalists who refused to comment on the sit-in by the players.

“I cannot comment on that one, all I can say is it didn’t really affect us [our play] in any way. When you concede against the run of play it becomes a problem and you can’t stick to the initial game plan, but also I think Tsholotsho defended well and employed a lot of frustrating delaying tactics,” Mathe said.

“We were slow off the blocks, but we came to the party in the second half. However, in comparison with the other games, we didn’t create a lot of chances” he added.

Tsholotsho, who are mired in the murky waters of relegation in the league, took the lead in the 19th minute when the impressive Madanhire slid the ball home on the far post following a brilliant cross by defender Trust Nyabinde.

They managed to hold on to the slender lead in a half where CAPS United failed to put together meaningful passes, coupled by losing goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda to an ankle injury as well as a headache.

CAPS United were a much improved side in the second-half, but the Tsholotsho defence marshalled by Zimiseleni Moyo, George Magariro, Nyabinde and Spar Dube stood firm.

Pfumbidzai, Makepekepe’s best player on view turned home Phineas Bamusi’s headed pass from close range, with 15 minutes left to play.

Pfumbidzai had a spectacular overhead kick acrobatically tipped over bar by Marichi on the stroke of fulltime, taking the match into the penalty shootouts.

Tsholotsho converted all their five kicks taken by Nicholas Mundandishe, Mostapha Ponyera, Madanhire and Nyabinde as McClive Phiri converted the winning spot kick.

Zvirekwi missed for CAPS United while Pfumbidzai, Joel Ngodzo, Devon Chafa and Denis Dauda scored.

Visiting coach Lizwe refused to let CAPS United’s sit-in steal their thunder.

“We all have problems and if I tell you my problems with this team, you will be surprised why we came here. If they had problems they wouldn’t have been here, but they came here to play. We expected a win, especially after playing them two times,” he said.

Teams:

CAPS United: E Sibanda, H Zvirekwi, R Pfumbidzai, S Makatuka, D Dauda, D Chafa, K Nyamupfukudza ( D. Chungwa 46′), P Bamusi, S Nhivi, J Ngodzo, A Kambanje (V. Musarurwa 87′)

Tsholotsho: N Marichi, T Nyabinde, N Moyo, G Magariro, Z Moyo, B Madanhire, O Ncube N Mandandishe 87), M Ponyera, S Dube, M. Phiri, N Gama ( R. Mufudza)

Chibuku Super Cup Results

Friday: Harare City 4-0 Border Strikers

Yesterday: CAPS United 1-1 Tsholotsho (Tsholotsho win 4-5 after penalty shoot-out), ZPC Kariba 1-0 Bulawayo City, FC Platinum 2-0 Chapungu; Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-1 Hwange

Today’s Fixtures: Dynamos v How Mine (Rufaro), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Highlanders v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields)