My father made me ‘tight’: Gary Tight

“Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it”. This Biblical proverb rings true for veteran musician Willom Tight, real name Wilbrod Muponda, whose son Gary is making waves on the local music scene.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Gary Tight — a rising Afro-pop fusion musician — is slowly carving a niche in the cut-throat industry, and he says his prowess stems from his supportive father.

In a recent interview with The Standard Style, the 21-year-old opened up on how his father recognised his talent when he was only two years old. Since then his father has held his hand.

“My dad says he discovered that I am a musician when I was two years old. Since then he has treated me as a band member, business and music partner,” said Gary Tight.

“He tried by all means to ensure that I could achieve what he failed. Since day one, he has always been supportive and he is quite happy with things that we do.”

As loud echoes of his songs like Tight Party and Toite Basa, among others blow the industry along with polished live performances, the youngster looks poised for greater things, if he remains focused.

“I am still young but the things I have achieved to date sometimes scare me and it is all through God’s grace.

Things have really changed in the past three years,” he said.

While it is a public secret that Willom Tight’s career had hit rock-bottom until recently when he collaborated with his son on virtually every new project, the latter asserts that his father is the mastermind of his genius.

“Willom Tight never went anywhere but some people will always say negative things and it depends on what they look at because my father raised a musician and it was his wish to play with his son one day. Fortunately, God gave him that chance.

“It does not mean that he was now a spent force or he was brought back into the game by me, but we are going along with God’s plan.”

Backed by his vocal prowess and acoustic guitar-strumming ability, Gary Tight could be a refined version of his father who was quoted showering praises on him last year, admitting that he had found solace in him.

With the help of his father, he is working on his first album titled Kings, which carries 14 songs.

“I have four singles getting air play and I am releasing them as singles, so that they all get air play,” he said, promising that more songs would soon get into the market.

Gary Tight aspires to take what he termed “Tight Music” to greater heights and continue with the precedence set by his father.

“I was there when he was at his peak and I used to aspire to get there, so I just want to do good and continue with his legacy,” he said.

“I ask God to continue guiding me because my vision is taking Tight Music to a higher level. I have not started yet; I am still at the foundation of building a great establishment, so there is a lot coming.”

He also hinted at collaborations with foreign artists.

The rising star, a protégé of the Pakare Paye Arts Centre, has performed alongside legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi and Jah Prayzah, among others.