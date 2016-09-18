Gospel artists for Chitown church conference

Gospel musicians Mechanic Manyeruke, Takesure Zamar Ncube and Michael Mahendere are part of local gospel acts that will perform at this year’s Living Word Citadel’s annual conference, dubbed September to Remember.

By Staff Reporter

This year’s edition, which also marks the church’s sixth anniversary, will be headlined by top Ghanaian clergyman Bernard Taylor. The conference begins tomorrow and ends on Sunday at Unit A Crèche in Chitungwiza.

Living Word Citadel founder Cornelius Chikukwa said apart from Taylor, a number of local pastors and priests, including Trymore Muparinga and Tinashe Mugandani, will grace the conference.

“It’s our annual church conference, which coincides with September, the month the church was founded six years ago,” said Chikukwa.

“This year, we will host one of the most powerful man of God, Prophet Taylor from Ghana. We have other pastors and priests from other denominations who will share with us the word of God.”

Chikukwa said Manyeruke, Zamar Ncube and Mahendere, despite coming from different churches, will lead the praise and worship sessions.

“We believe there is one God and three musicians are coming from different churches and we all have one mandate, to spread the word of God,” he said.

Chikukwa extended his invitation to people from all walks of life to go and witness the healing and deliverence.

“The conference is not about members of our church, but is open to every person who seeks help from the Lord. In Mathew 11:28 Jesus said, ‘Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy … Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.’ So we are saying come and attend this conference for Jesus Christ will not forsake you,” he said.

Living Word Citadel was founded in Chitungwiza by Chikukwa and spread to other places like Beatrice and recently Durban in South Africa.

“The church has grown in leaps and bounds in the last six years and I owe this to prophecy and deliverance. We have tried to be honest and it is our mandate as parishioners to help, especially during these trying times,” he said.

Chikukwa said the conference begins at 6pm and ends at 9pm from Monday to Saturday while on Sunday, the final day, the conference will be held in the morning like a normal service.