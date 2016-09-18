Madzibaba to set up music academy in Chitungwiza

Distinguished sungura musician Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria’s dream to establish a music academy is on the way to coming true after Chitungwiza Municipality gave him the green light and a piece of land for the project.

BY TAWANDA TADERERA

The sungura godfather said the academy would help identify and nurture music talent in Chitungwiza and surrounding areas. He said the centre would be a platform where artists would share ideas.

After being appointed the cultural ambassador by Chitungwiza Municipality, Madzibaba recognised that there was a need to help upcoming musicians in the town.

“Chitungwiza Municipality appointed me as the town’s cultural ambassador, so I came up with such an idea as part of my ambassadorial responsibilities. I want to teach other people, especially the youths, aspects of music,” Madzibaba told The Standard Style.

He said the soon-to-be-established academy would cover all music genres.

“We want those who have a passion, but are failing to produce something. We are there to help them and it’s our main reason for this academy,” he said.

The singer, who is credited for nurturing sungura maestro Alick Macheso from the tender age of 13, said the ground to build the academy on was made available by the local authority, and all that’s left was mobilising resources.

Madzibaba said the academy would in future be turned into a music college, offering certificates and diplomas.

“I will teach in my own practical way, but I have to find people with qualifications because music starts with theory. We need qualified tutors to teach and we can chip in for practical lessons,” he said.

The Kuva Nemari hitmaker bemoaned lack of recognition by promoters, saying nowadays it was a different story from the past.

“These days you have to look for venues to hold shows on your own to make a living. If you sit on your laurels, there is no food on your table. Promoters are jostling for the same artists, leaving others in dire situations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Khiama Boys frontman said he was making final touches to his 27th album which will hit the market next month.

He said the six-track album was one of his best projects in his 41-year-old music career.

“We are not sleeping these days because we are working on the forthcoming project. I rate it as the best album in my career. We are polishing up the fifth song and after that, we will do the last one,” he said.

“The album will be done by the end of the month and will be launched next month here in Zimbabwe,” he said.