Supporting acts endorse Tuku album release concert

Supporting acts at music icon Oliver Mtukudzi’s Eheka! Nhai Yahwe Album Release Concert to be held at Borrowdale Country Manor on September 30 have promised polished acts, vowing to woo crowds with their latest projects.

By Staff Reporter

The open-air show, which is one of many gigs that are meant to celebrate Tuku’s life and the release of the new album, takes place on September 30.

Contemporary musicians Sam Dondo and Jah Prayzah as well as jazz songbird Tariro ne Gitare will warm up the stage for the legendary musician at Borrowdale Country Manor.

Tariro Negitare expressed happiness over the show, saying she will sample some songs from her forthcoming project.

“I am happy once again to share the stage with Tuku. I promise fans that will come to Borrowdale Country Manor a world-class performance,” she said.

“It will be an opportunity to perform some songs from my forthcoming album titled Chipo Changu. I will also play a single titled Vanhukadzi, which I am dedicating to women. The new single will be out by Monday [tomorrow].”

Tariro Negitare is not new to shows of such a magnitude as she has in the past shared the stage with local top artists such as Stella Chiweshe, Jah Prayzah and Victor Kunonga. She warmed up the stage for South African acapella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Spring Strings Festival and collaborated with German bands Favo and Jamaram during her tour of Germany in 2013.

Fans should also look forward to Tariro Negitare’s songs Uripi, Ndisiye Ndakadaro, Mawara and Zuva Nezuva. She said she would be grateful if she repeated a live collaboration with Tuku, especially of the song Pindurai Mambo.

Upcoming contemporary singer Dondo, who is in the studio working on his second album, said sharing the stage with Tuku was an opportunity every music youngster longed for.

“It’s great to be among the supporting acts. I have always admired Mdhara Tuku and sharing the stage with him is really a dream come true for me,” he said.

For Dondo, however, it is not the first time he would be sharing the stage with the music icon since he was part of the line-up that performed at the Sam Mtukudzi Tribute Concert held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton in March. What a great performance he had.

Dondo has also shared the stage with Jah Prayzah and Sulumani Chimbetu.

“It was a great performance of course, but I believe I have matured enough to give a vintage act. I will perform three songs from my forthcoming album and also play songs from my first album Zviuya,” he said.

Buoyed by an experienced band consisting of producer Munya Viya and his brother Tatenda as well as Lengthens Musoni, among others, Dondo believes his stage performance is second to none.

“Fans should come and witness a top-drawer act at Borrowdale Country Manor. The group is still intact and raring to go,” he said.

Jah Prayzah could not be reached for comment, but the Tsviriyo hit-maker has done exceptionally well when it comes to live performances.

He is likely to churn out hits from his latest album Mdhara Vachauya and play old tracks such as Kumbumura Mhute, Machembere, Gochi Gochi, Jerusarema and Eriza, among others.

Show organiser Thompson Dondo of D & G Events said all was in place for the Eheka! Nhai Yahwe Album Release Concert.

“We are looking forward to a polished act by all the artists taking part. I encourage fans to come and enjoy music from the superstar and our upcoming artsists. We have a secure car parking slot and security is guaranteed,” he said.

Dondo said tickets were being sold at Pariah Borrowdale, Pariah Avondale, Kwamambo, Shangri-La, Newscafe Borrowdale, Newscafe Five Avenue, Gava Restaurant, Maestro, Paula’s Place and Sopranos Restaurant.