Talk show hits ZTV screen

Bulawayo socialite and businesswoman Andile Mpala (pictured right) has launched a reality talk show called The Talk with Andile which is being aired on ZTV.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The talk show, which started in July, is aired every Friday from 10pm to 10:30pm.

Mpala Media Productions is produciing the show which is sponsored by Savannah Freight Services — a UK-based company that is owned by a Zimbabwean.

Mpala (22) said the aim of the show was to motivate, inform and educate viewers. The show covers issues that include health, business, fashion, entertainment and religion, among others.

“Inspiration is the core objective of the programme, which is still new to many viewers,” she told The Standard Style last week

“We have been getting positive feedback and constructive criticism from those who have been following the programme since July. Of course, the feedback is helping us grow because it is something we were looking forward to from our viewers.”

Mpala said her target audience were mature citizens and the topics the programme talks about penetrated their day-to-day lives. She recalled how she grew up watching international talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.

“I remember I could use stones as my audience and make a presentation. I always wanted to be on TV and to be a businesswoman from a young age,” she said.

She said she recently got sponsorship from Savannah Freight Services.

Mpala contested in different pageants that include Miss Environment Awareness 2013, Miss Bulawayo 2013 and Miss Grand Zimbabwe.