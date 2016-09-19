FC Platinum sail through

FC Platinum . . . . . . . (1) (2)

Chapungu . . . . . . . . (0)

FC PLATINUM carried their league form to the Chibuku Super Cup after comfortably navigating their way past Chapungu in the opening round at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Goals from Winston Mhango and Charles Sibanda ensured the miners proceeded to the next stage of the tournament.

Pure Platinum Play came into this tournament buoyed by their impressive form in the league.

Their progression yesterday means they might be in line for a league and cup double this season but coach Norman Mapeza is still intent on taking each game as it comes.

“The most important thing in cup competitions is to get to the next round. We are taking each game is it comes in both competitions.

“We do not want to talk about a double, especially in the early stages of the tournament. We will talk about that maybe when we are in the final,” Mapeza said.

Losing coach John Nyikadzino congratulated his opponents for progression. He said he felt his charges didn’t capitalise on the opportunities they created in the second half

“It was a game of two halves; they dominated the first and we dominated the second, but we were just unfortunate to lose,” Nyikadzino said.

FC Platinum, who looked comfortable from the outset, made some meaningful exchanges and were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Blessing Zabula handled a flicked effort by Hillary Bakacheza inside the box.

Mhango stepped up and made no mistake from the spot kick. Nyikadzino’s half pep talk gave his side renewed vigour coming into the second stanza as they knitted some purposeful passes going forward.

Forgotten striker Aleck Marime and Chapungu veteran forward Philip Marufu combined well for Chapungu two minutes after their introduction, but the final pass eluded them.

The hosts’ goalkeeper Petros Mhari proved why he has been one of FC Platinum’s top performers this season after denying Xolani Ncube, who had left Gift Bello for dead in the 66th minute.

Four minutes later the referee awarded the Zvishavane-based side a second penalty, prompting a temporary halt of the match with the airmen protesting the decision.

Mhango stepped up once more but this time the midfielder blasted his effort over the bar.

Mandava was celebrating again six minutes before full-time when Sibanda scored his first goal since returning to the club mid-season.

Teams:

FC Platinum — P Mhari, G Bello, K Moyo, L Moyo, I Nekati, W Mhango, W Kamudyariwa (R Chinyengetere 80), G Takwara, B Muzondiwa (C Sibanda 67), H Bakacheza (I Wadi 85), W Musona

Chapungu — R Mazingi, J Mabugu (P Marufu 54), C Mativenga, B Mbavarira, B Zabula, M Muchangami, C Kwaramba, J Mukombwe, A Peperere, X Ncube (T Magwendere 88), A Tavarwisa (A Marime 54)