God’s rules are steadfast

There is a saying that says, “curiosity killed the cat”. Curiosity is part of nature and its purpose is to push us into exploring the unknown. Sometimes it is necessary to experiment in order to satisfy certain instincts of knowledge. However, because the results of such experiments are both unpredictable and at times not tangible, there is always the danger of catastrophic consequences, should things go wrong. It would, therefore, make sense to just leave certain things as they are if there are no reasonable grounds to bring changes to some of the creations of the Lord our God.

sundayword BY PROSPER TINGINI

In the second book of Moses, Leviticus chapter 19 verse 19, the Lord told Moses to tell the people, “You shall not let your cattle breed with a different kind; you shall not sow your field with two kinds of seed, nor shall there come upon you a garment of cloth made of two kinds of stuff.” Each breed of animal, each kind of crop, each kind of material whether of cloth or any other thing, was created to suit certain conditions. God tailored His creations to suit particular climatic, geographical and other natural environments different to the other.

On animals or warm blooded creatures, the genetical make-up of each creature was moulded to suit the environmental conditions of its habitat, including resistance to diseases of its nature. Each genetic composition also enables each breed to evolve with the changing atmospheric conditions within the areas they live, even if such changes can be a process that takes thousands of years. Any sudden change can wipe out an entire species, whether of animals or any other living things. Evolution, therefore, allows each species to adapt to changes of the environment to prevent an extinction of that particular species.

If there is any cross-breeding between two different kinds of species, it could create a confusion of genes which might then result in a failure to conform and adapt to the environmental conditions. This can also bring a failure to fight certain diseases. For this reason, God forbids the deliberate crossbreeding of animals or other living creatures. He quoted the cattle in this instance to represent all other animals since they were the most common animals among the people in terms of wealth at the time. Animals left alone in the wild always breed with their own kind and will not seek to mate with other animals of a different kind. It is an in-built instinct of reproduction and survival of any species. Moreover, it is mostly the strongest of each male species that enjoy most of the mating rights in order to ensure the highest quality of genes for the sustained and continued survival of each species. Experimental efforts to create new breeds of creatures could result in catastrophic consequences if the trials go wrong.

In the fifth book of Moses, Deuteronomy 22 verse 9-11; the Lord again touched on the same subject saying, “You shall not sow your vineyard with two kinds of seed, lest the whole yield be forfeited to the sanctuary, the crop which you have sown and the yield of the vineyard. You shall not plough with an ox and an ass together. You shall not wear a mingled stuff, wool and linen together.”

If two crops are planted together, there could be a creation of harmful effects upon cross-pollination, or parasites onto one another. Diseases could be transplanted from one crop to the other. While one crop could be resistant to a particular disease, the other could suffer if it lacks an in-built resistance to that same disease. As each crop has its own particular characteristics, it should follow that each crop should be planted on its own. The Lord our God is only reinforcing a scientific fact of nature. Therefore, these instructions need to be obeyed to prevent creation of new kinds of crop diseases which might cause harmful disorders across the planet.

God also prohibited the use of two different kinds of animals to perform one task. An ox and an ass put together to plough bring an uneven balance in effort. The ox is obviously much stronger than the donkey. This exerts an extra pressure in effort onto the donkey to match that of the ox. This causes the donkey undue suffering because of weaker body strength. Neither should any other combination of animals, apart from the ox and donkey, be put together and used to perform a similar task at the same time.

The Lord our God went on to prohibit the wearing of garments made of two kinds of stuff, of wearing mingled stuff like wool and linen sewn together, as an example. Common sense can tell that two different kinds of materials exhibit different qualities. One material could be more elastic than the other. When sewn together and worn repeatedly, it is obvious that the garment would easily break at the seams where the two different kinds of clothes are joined together. The difference of elasticity brings an uneven strength at the seams. In addition, one type of material might shrink upon washing more than the other, hence bring an uneven effort on stretching or on straightening it out.

On a different but parallel subject, in Deuteronomy 22 verse 5 God proceeded to say, “A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to a man, nor shall a man put on a woman’s garment. Whoever does these things is in abomination to the Lord your God”.

If a man wears a woman’s clothing or a woman puts on a man’s clothing and he or she is not ashamed to display any such wear in public, then such a behaviour is an abomination to God. Such a display of character exhibits homosexual or lesbian tendencies which the Lord our God detests. Regrettably, some of us mankind have now crossed more serious forbidden boundaries, greater in the level of abomination than ever imagined before. Some have gone even further by cross-changing their gender to that of the opposite sex; to change their gender from that of a man to that of a woman or vice-versa. This is tantamount to reversing God’s own creation. Is there a greater abomination than this?

The God-given human intelligence is now being misapplied. It has transgressed beyond the limits of reason to create a new breed of mankind called the “transgenders”, as a slap in the face of the Lord our God. These people have gone on to perform surgeries to permanently change their genders to that of the opposite sex. This medical transformation of the human form is now a misuse of the God-given human medical intelligence, being used to challenge the creations of the Lord our God. What an abomination!

