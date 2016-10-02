Jah Prayzah takes Mdhara Vachauya to UZ

Live music is a footnote in the offerings of many a student union. Joining a choir or an orchestra might be encouraged, but there doesn’t seem to be much going on in terms of supporting the sort of music which is most popular among young students.

Lack of live gigs on the University of Zimbabwe’s campus has been the order of the day in recent years. Because of this, students have had to head off campus to get their fix, and the university has been doing little to hold them back. Graduating students had nothing organised for them where they would show off their achievements.

However, the tables have now been turned as The Faculty of Education, with the support of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, have organised an event which will feature Jah Prayzah, Transit Crew and other artistes at the University of Zimbabwe campus on Friday. This gig promises to be a thriller as Jah Prayzah, who has just turned 29 years old, is looking forward to and is excited about entertaining students who are almost his age mates, which he says is a rare occasion.

Billed to perform in the Great Hall, Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation Band will be churning out hits from his latest album, Mdhara Vachauya as the University of Zimbabwe campus comes alive with exciting entertainment.

Supporting acts include Transit Crew — a well-known reggae band which is equally excited to be performing for university students.

Jah Prayzah is a well-known entertainer and students on campus especially the ladies, are promised a magical night this Friday.

The campus gig also gives the students time off their rigorous academic life and an opportunity to mix and mingle with others.

A prominent Harare lawyer who was a University of Zimbabwe student between 1990 and 1993 was reminiscing about the campus gigs of the 1990’s as he recalled, “Those were the best times of my life on campus. I never missed any shows. I remember Thomas Mapfumo, The Pied Pipers and Lovemore Majaivana coming to entertain us at the Students’ Union Building.

“It was through these gigs that I met my wife. She was a bit of a reserved character.

“She was in Swinton Hall and did not have anyone to attend the Pied Pipers’ show with. She said she was a big fan of the Pied Pipers and had even bought three of their singles, Simukai, Reggae Sounds of Africa and African Woman to prove it.

“I offered to take her to the show and the next day we were dating. Oh, those were wonderful times!”

Over the last 10 years, there has been a dearth of live music gigs on the University of Zimbabwe campus due to unacceptable behaviour by a handful of drunk students and some people from outside the campus.

These spoilt the fun for everyone and the gigs came to a stop. It is hoped that the Jah Prayzah gig, this week, will bring a new beginning for campus gigs.

I have met very few people at the university who don’t like local music.

There are people who will walk on hot coals for Oliver Mtukudzi tickets. There are others who get all heated up about Zimdancehall and then there are those whose flash sticks are full of Macheso, Winky D, Tocky Vibes, Killer T or Sulumani Chimbetu.

Witnessing live music on campus gives a lot of inspiration to would-be musicians.

Many bands across the world started off on university campuses when musical students simply got together and joined social clubs that would imitate their popular groups.

The Jamaican outfit, Third World, is one band which survived their three years of study at university where they met and ended up being world famous. Having met at The University of The West Indies, they left with four degrees and a handful of well-honed songs such as Ninety Degrees In The Shade and Now That We Found Love between them.

Universities lay great stress on employability and transferable skills — so it’s a shame they don’t take students’ enthusiasm for music more seriously.

Promoting live music would be an obvious way to shift the spotlight from binge drinking and unacceptable behaviour and focus on something more positive. The University of Zimbabwe’s Faculty of Education, by hosting the Jah Prayzah gig this week, is showing the way regarding what ought to be done on campuses in this harsh economic environment.

Before the event, Jah Prayzah will appear on campus on Thursday to sign autographs and take pictures with some of the students.

Evelyn Nyabango, a medical student had this to say; “I am looking forward to Friday. I have always liked Jah Prayzah’s music but due to pressure of work in my studies, I have not had the opportunity to see him in concert.

“This is my best chance of seeing him and I hope I will get a chance to talk to him. He is simply great.”

Another student, Susan Mbanje, studying for a Masters degree in Sociology commented, “I was at the HICC on August 12 where Jah Prayzah launched his new album. If I am allowed to be honest, he outperformed all the groups that were performing that night.

“I am going to see if he will repeat this on Friday. That man gives us hope that there is a future in Zimbabwean music!”

Dr Mpofu — a lecturer in the Faculty of Education remarked; “I am thrilled to be meeting Jah Prayzah for the first time in my life. I have heard so many good things about him, but have never met him. Now it’s my chance to see him as we play host to him”.

Indeed, see you on Friday. It’s going to be wicked!

