Ngezi cruise into semis

NGEZI Platinum cruised to the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final with a comfortable win over a battling Tsholotsho at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA IN NGEZI

Kelvin Bulaji opened the scoring for the home side on 12 minutes, but Maclive Phiri levelled matters three minutes later, and the striker went on to miss a penalty for his team later into the match, which could have changed the whole complexion of the match.

James Ngulube restored Platinum’s lead on 37th minute and captain Liberty Chakoroma consolidated the advantage on the hour mark before livewire Donald Teguru put gloss on the scoreline with a brilliant goal five minutes from the end.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya was satisfied with the result but demanded more from his boys in their search for silverware in their debut season.

“We want to take it step by step until we reach the promised land. We have gone past this stage and we now look forward to the next stage. There are formidable teams left in the competition and we are the smallest but we keep hoping that we can push to the end. We want to push to the last stage, and that is our target,” Ndiraya said.

Tsholotsho coach Lizwe Sweswe whose side is battling relegation and had hoped for a good run in this competition to please the team’s fans said: “We conceded soft goals and we also missed good chances, including a penalty. It’s very painful to lose like this in a competition which we had so much hope. We will now turn our focus to the league and see to it that we don’t get relegated.”

Ngezi made their intentions of winning early in the match with some neat exchanges in the opposition box and it was not a surprise when they surged ahead.

Bulaji capitalised on a defender’s mistake, to round off the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net.

Tsholotsho hit back though on the quarter hour mark when Phiri’s first time shot from a cross went under Nelson Chadya, in goals for Ngezi.

It was the visitors’ first meaningful foray forward.

Platinum restored their lead when Chakoroma’s thunderbolt smashed the underside of the bar and Ngulube reacted quickly to the rebound, for an easy tap into the nets as they took a deserved lead into the halftime break.

The Ndiraya-coached side looked the more hungrier side after the breather and their dominance on the pitch soon reflected on the scoreboard when Chakoroma finished off another good interplay inside the box.

Teguru has been the driving force for Ngezi in recent weeks and he justified his growing reputation with a brilliant goal, dinking the ball over the sprawling Nelson Marichi after he had been sent through. It was the midfielder’s fourth goal in four matches in all competitions.

Teams:

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, P Jaure, B Madzokere, L Chakoroma, W Mukanga, E Tapera, J Ngulube (W Pakamisa, 70′), D Teguru, K Bulaji (J Marufu, 64′), T Mchisa, J Dzukamanja (I Sokosi, 78′)

Tsholotsho: N Marichi, N Gama, T Ncube, N Moyo, G Magariro, S Dube, Z Moyo (Z Moyo, 65′), M Ponyera (X Ndlovu, 73′), D Chirwa, B Madanhire, M Phiri