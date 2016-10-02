Zanu PF scuttles B/bridge free medical care

Some of the 100 medical experts that were expected in Beitbridge to treat people for free yesterday withdrew their services, disappointed that Zanu PF sought to hijack their humanitarian move.

OWN CORRESPONDENT

A doctor who was part of the small contingent that came, said their colleagues were not happy that their charity work was being politicised.

“Some of our colleagues withdrew because they do not want their humanitarian gestures to be politicised,” said one of the small contingent of doctors who turned up.

However, reports from Zanu PF insiders claimed the doctors failed to raise funds for fuel owing to the worsening cash crunch in banks.

The Zimbabwe National Development Association (Zenda) in a voluntary national service initiative mobilised and organised the medical experts’ working visit to Beitbridge in a move welcomed by residents.

By the time of going to the press yesterday, the programme coordinator Temba Ncube could not disclose the number of doctors and support staff who had made it to Beitbridge, but it was evident from the long and slow-moving queues that very few doctors and other staff had arrived.

“We will return after a month for all complicated cases. We will do investigations and come to finish the exercise,” Ncube said. “They will collect specimens for investigations and come back after a month to do operations where necessary.”

He declined to comment on reports that some of the doctors had withdrawn.

Matabeleland South Zanu PF officials led by their provincial chairperson Rabelani Choeni were last week accused of trying to hijack the mission after they chased reporters from the independent media from a preparatory meeting last week.

Even after Ncube last week stated his organisation’s non-alignment to political parties, Zanu PF was yesterday not deterred. They arrived at the venue and organised the preparation of meals for patients from the rural areas.

Senator Tambudzani Mohadi supervised the cooking while her husband and State Security minister Kembo Mohadi could be seen pacing up and down the queues of patients, occasionally stretching out for handshakes.

“This is why some of our doctors refused to come. They do not want politics to be part of this event,” said one of the visiting experts.

More than 1 000 people from across the vast district thronged the Beitbridge District Hospital for free consultation and treatment.

Poor crowd control and lack of pre-event coordination could have eclipsed the otherwise noble gesture by the medical experts.

People were attracted by the variety of medical experts and the free service in the district where the doctor to patient ratio is 1: 40 000.

A security guard at the hospital said people started arriving the day before and as early as 5am yesterday.

“They started arriving as early as 5am to join some who slept here but we had no clue how to control the queues,” said a security guard at the hospital.

Police coming to control the crowds came well after midday when their services were no longer required.