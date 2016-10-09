Chi-town Arts Centre takes trip down memory lane

Chitungwiza Arts Centre will this month host an exhibition to celebrate the “journey” the centre has travelled since its establishment 19 years ago.

By Staff Reporter

Running under the theme The Journey, the exhibition, which will be a showcase of pictures, sculptures and recycled arts, gives a retrospective of Chitungwiza Arts Centre, paying tribute to all highlights during its existence.

“We are honouring past successes through the medium of pictures such that we can celebrate the present and be able to remain focused on our founding principles,” said Taurai Tigere, the centre’s chairperson.

“The exhibition will show old and new artworks that the artists have developed over the years, as evidenced by accolades they received locally and internationally. Through this exhibition, we endeavour to show unity, creativity and social enterprise achieved when a group of art people came together to work towards an achievement of a collective goal.”

Chitungwiza Arts Centre was established in 1997 with the aim of bringing together at one place sculptors who were scattered across the high-density suburbs of the town.

From 25 artists in 1997 to 200 artists in 2016, the centre has become one of the biggest and well-organised artist-run associations in the country.

Tigere said through the medium of pictures, the exhibition will give a retrospective of the arts centre in the past 19 years.

“The pictures will show our past achievements, past artworks and also show the bonds created over the years among the artists who are coming from different political, religious/spiritual and regional backgrounds. One of the greatest achievements is fostering social cohesion and peace through art,” he said.

Over the years, exhibitions at Chitungwiza Arts Centre have gained national and international prominence, thereby exposing many upcoming artists to local as well as international art collectors and promoters.

Tigere said the exhibition will start on October 28 and end on November 5, with the official opening slated for 10am on the first day of the exhibition.

“We are yet to confirm our guest of honour. We extend our invitation to residents of Chitungwiza and surrounding areas to attend the exhibition,” he said.