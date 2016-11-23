The big job Zacc ‘forgot’ to do

We are grappling with a festering puzzle here. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) seems keen to do just about everything but one big and pressing job. It won’t touch the Marange diamonds scandal.

corruptionwatch WITH TAWANDA MAJONI

Many people might not be aware of this, but Zacc has initiated more than 100 probes into corruption since its establishment more than a decade ago. Almost all those cases collapsed, though, due to a complexity of factors that include interference, underfunding, glaring instances of incompetence and, one would also say, partisanship. But history will say the commission was doing something on corruption, at least.

It has been working up a sweat in recent months after the swearing in of the current crop of commissioners in February, sniffing and trying to bite. One of its most popular forays is its recent probe into the alleged abuse of more than $400 000 at the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) by Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, and others. Cases relating to that are currently before the courts.

The commission is also reportedly probing Moyo for the suspected abuse of some $5 million. It says money allocated to fund Zimbabwe’s digitisation and the Information and Media Panel of Inquiry (Impi) programmes is missing. The Impi programme was launched in 2013 to research into the state and needs of the media industry.

Further, Zacc is investigating Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere after President Robert Mugabe accused him of illegally selling stands meant for Zanu PF youths, women and civil servants. Its latest probe is focusing on the Harare City Council where it is alleging irregular tendering and financial impropriety that it says could have prejudiced the local authority of tens of millions of dollars.

In mid-2016 and acting on whistleblower leaks, Zacc tried to swoop on numerous government departments where ministry secretaries and other top officials could have abused their office, tinkered with procurement procedures and violated a whole gamut of corporate governance regulations.

The commission tried to investigate three cabinet ministers in 2013. These were Kasukuwere, then Mines minister Obert Mpofu and Transport minister Nicholas Goche, for reported systematic corruption involving millions of dollars. Nothing came out of it, of course. Zacc was also stopped from searching Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) and National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (Nieeb) offices, even after initially obtaining search warrants from the High Court.

Among others, Zacc has in the past also taken aim at former Reserve Bank governor, Gideon Gono, scandal-infested Wicknell Chivayo—a young businessman who got a shady $400 million tender from the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, and numerous lawmakers over the abuse of the Community Development Fund.

That the commission failed to secure a single conviction out of its attempts — as far as I know — is bad enough. That most of the cases it initiated crumbled in infancy is also disheartening. But that it apparently neglected all necessary anti-corruption interventions at its disposal amid reports of massive looting of diamonds in Marange is a big and confusing scandal.

There is no legitimate excuse for Zacc to turn a blind eye on the looting that took place at Marange between 2008 at the commencement of official extraction and 2015 when government decided to kick out the diamond miners to pave way for a State-led merger. The Zimbabwean Constitution (Amendment No. 20) and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act (Chapter 9:22) are clear on the functions of Zacc.

Among other things, it is supposed to investigate and expose corruption, theft, misappropriation and abuse of power. It must also promote honesty, financial discipline and transparency in the private and public sectors. In doing so, it can direct the police commissioner general to investigate any suspicion of corruption and refer relevant matters to the National Prosecuting Authority, while also enlisting the assistance of other investigative agencies of the State.

So far, Zacc has almost exclusively limited its interventions to Section 255 (1) (d) of the constitution which provides for the commission to receive and consider complaints from the public (and other whistleblowers) regarding corruption.

Red flags on Marange diamond looting started flapping from as early as 2009 as reports of leakages emerged. By 2012, it was clear that the situation in the gem mining and marketing sector was turning pretty bad. That year, Global Witness, which had just pulled out of the Kimberly Process, produced a study that indicated that there was wanton theft of diamonds to service covert military operations, especially.

In June 2013, the parliamentary portfolio committee on mining that was led by the late Edward Chindori-Chininga tabled in the national assembly a thorough report that showed widespread disregard for licensing procedures, crude interference, opaque operations, massive anomalies in financial and other reports and poor revenue to government.

Tendai Biti, the Finance minister during the 2009-2013 coalition government, made a lot of noise about disappearing diamonds.

In March 2016, Mugabe made a rare admission, claiming that out of an estimated $15 billion worth of diamonds that had been generated up to late 2015, only about $2 billion had been accounted for.

All this made a compelling case for Zacc to do something. There is no doubt that Zimbabwe was losing hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue through tax-evasion, smuggling, black market trade and under-invoicing. Hardly anything was going to treasury, despite projections like the 2013 ZMDC forecast that Zimbabwe would become the biggest diamond producer that year alone on a haul of 16,9 million carats.

Nothing is available to prove that Zacc ever set out to do what the constitution and the Anti-Corruption Act wants the commission to do. It didn’t launch any investigation, even as it was privileged with the Chindori-Chininga report and complaints from elsewhere. It did nothing to promote honesty and financial prudence in the Marange diamond mining fields. Nor did it, as spelt out under Section 255 (1) (j) of the constitution, make recommendations to the government and other institutions on measures to enhance the integrity and accountability of the diamond mining stakeholders.

The commission is now housed under the Office of the President and Cabinet after its removal from Home Affairs. Considering that the president has already acknowledged and bemoaned corruption at Marange, this development should have activated some form of intervention by Zacc.

But the nearest Zacc has gone towards probing Marange looting were the reported unsuccessful attempts to investigate ZMDC, a government outfit presiding over mining, and the Nieeb in 2013. However, I have gathered from my discussions with former Zacc commissioners who were involved then that the probes had little to do with the more general diamond corruption in Marange. Instead, the commission was targeting specific individuals like Goodwills Masimirembwa, who headed both public entities at respective periods.

Next week, this column will explore Zacc’s failure to take action against the Marange diamonds corruption.

Tawanda Majoni is the national coordinator at Information for Development Trust (IDT), a non-profit organisation promoting access to information on public and private sector transparency and accountability, and can be contacted on majoniitt@gmail.com.