Zanu PF hijacks Miss Tourism Zim

Zanu PF bigwigs on Friday hijacked and politicised the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) pageant that was held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

By Staff Reporter

Senior Zanu PF members who included Sandi Moyo, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Information and Broadcasting Services minister Christopher Mushowe and Local Government minister Savior Kasukuwere occupied the VIP area.

Last week, MTZ spokesperson Alson Darikayi told this publication that the rebranding of the MTZ was meant to remove politics from the running of the pageant because the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry were political institutions. He said the new MTZ was being run by the private sector.

However, it was a different story on Friday when Mzembi turned the pageant into a Zanu PF rally, showering praises on President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF politicians present.

“I want to thank the Almighty God who purposed this event for this time that we celebrate the girl child but also go further to celebrate one man who may not be in this room. I want to think that he is watching from home and this is my own boss, the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe,” Mzembi said.

“I am standing before you because I have found favour with him. The Bible says that people who are raised properly find favour with both God and man and I know that I have got both of them on my side.”

Mzembi later introduced all senior government officials, including ministers and Zanu PF politicians at the event.

Detaching politics from modelling is proving impossible in Zimbabwe after the “militarisation” of the Miss Zimbabwe pageant whose chairperson Mary Mubaiwa Chiwenga is married to Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga.

MTZ matron Barbra Mzembi was sidelined, with more attention being accorded to the First Lady Grace Mugabe who was the guest of honour. The first lady urged the models to inspire other girls.

“We want you to be an inspiration to every Zimbabwean girl apart from proving your intelligence, talent and pleasant personality. As the winner, you should advocate for philanthropic work and beauty should be used for positive social and economic development,” she said.

“So, go forth and make the world see, hear and believe that if they have not been to Zimbabwe, they have not been to Africa and if they have not been to Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park and Great Zimbabwe then they are yet to know Zimbabwe.

“It is not about the way you look but all the beauty is inner beauty we talk about, you are beautiful within inside and what is inside shows in the face.”

Meanwhile, National University of Science and Technology student Ashley Morgan catwalked her way to the crown after she was chosen to be the queen. Morgan walked home $20 000 richer along with a car and other prizes, while first runner-up Nonhlanhla Dube, who was also named Miss Agro Tourism pocketed $10 000.

Second runner-up and now Miss City Tourism Shirley-Ann Lindsey got $5 000.

The event was world class and kudos to the South African team which was responsible for the setup and lighting of international standards.

With South Africa’s Busiswa and Dr Malinga sharing the stage with Ammara Brown and Tammy Sibanda on interludes, one would not have asked for better music to keep the ambiance of the event jovial throughout the contest.