FSN wins global competition

It was a moment of glory for Female Students Network (FSN) and the nation at large when the women empowerment organisation scooped the coveted Unesco $50 000 global prize late last year.

By Wellington Zimbowa

The female students empowerment organisation’s initiative to stamp female students’ sexual abuse scourge in tertiary education institutions resonated with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Together with the Indonesian education ministry, the two clinched the golden reward in the Chinese government-supported Unesco contest, which was in its first edition.

The initiative, dubbed Empowerment of Tertiary Education Female Students through Leadership Development and Mentorship, focused on lobbying, advocacy and empowerment interventions following a baseline survey that unearthed the sexual abuse scourge in Zimbabwe’s universities and colleges.

In commending FSN, Unesco’s country director Irina Bokova said; “The prize contributes to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal Four on education and five on gender equality and supports Unesco’s global priorities in the Medium-term Strategy 2014-2021 and the Gender Equality Action Plan 2014-2021.”

It has not been an easy path, however, for female students and FSN in campaigning for a safer learning environment.

Male patriarchy, ignorance, inadequate anti-sexual harassment policies, shortage of resources and vested powers and bureaucracy at higher education institutions are the major pitifalls, FSN executive director Evernice Munando says.

But perhaps, Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo’s remarks in congratulating FSN’s victory insinuate rising political will to tame the sexual abuse scourge through partnerships.

“It is therefore significant that education is not just the responsibility for the institutions, but it is a collective responsibility that society creates a conducive learning environment,” Moyo said.

Major colleges and universities in the country patted FSN’s back, congratulating it through newspaper supplements for it’s record victory.

“Our Unesco victory has really transformed the organisation.It has opened doors for us and that scepticism usually associated with civic organisations is dwindling. Universities now follow our work, even calling us to refer students’ cases,” said Munando.

Through the award that came at a time of dwindling donor support, FSN is now happy that victimised students now have safe-house services of about five at a time.

While students used to be referred by FSN to other organisations for services such as counseling and medical attention support, this is now a thing of the past.

“One university referred a case of a student who was now leading a destitute life upon being deserted by her boyfriend over a pregnancy, with her own parents turning their backs on her upkeep and fee payment,” said Munando.

“While she awaits delivery, we are giving her shelter, counselling services, food and taking care of her pregnancy’s medical needs, including registering her pregnancy at a medical clinic.

“FSN also pressed on talks with the estranged boyfriend and his parents, the university and the young woman’s parents. Following this, the expecting mother is guaranteed continued support and finishing her studies.”

Last month FSN for the first time, was able to round the country in its Smart Girls campaign in its awareness, anti-sexual abuse and empowerment campaign.

Masvingo Teachers College and universities — Great Zimbabwe, Bindura and Lupane — have benefitted from the campaign.

In partnership with legal experts, universities, colleges and student bodies, FSN is also concluding crafting of a generic sexual abuse policy for the tertiary sector after noting pitfalls in individual institution policies.

However, besides the overwhelmed 24-hour students hotline, FSN’s service demand has gone beyond its traditional ambit.

Churches like Apostolic Faith Mission and Reformed Church in Zimbabwe have called on the organisation to “minister” at major female congregants gatherings, breaking the taboo of public discussion of sexual issues.

Despite the Unesco windfall, challenges still remain for FSN.

Lack of an all-terrain vehicle to cover remote rural areas and a large safe house to cope with demand are some of the major issues.

With funds permitting, a female students entrepreneurial programme is on the pipeline following realisation that poverty fuels abuse by male lecturers.

Munando added that she is daring to engage the Local Governance ministry to get free land for projects while citing high office rentals.

“If government is giving free land to youths, why not to female students who have this special need?” asked Munando.