Jah Prayzah, Ammara to headline Zark launch

High-flying musician Jah Prayzah backed by his Third Generation band will headline the entertainment bill of the country’s finest musicians across genres at the Zark cigarette launch pencilled for Friday at the Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The potentially explosive gig organised by Cavendish Lloyd Zimbabwe in partnership with Simmad Entertainment, will see the Kumbumura Mhute hitmaker sharing the stage with dancehall icons Soul Jah Love, Freeman and Dadza D, Ammara Brown, Hi Definition dance group and dancehall/reggae sound group Judgement Yard.

Speaking to The Standard Style, one of the concert organisers Tinashe Mukadzambo said they expected both the young and the old to grace the event. He said revellers would be treated to some good music as promised by all the performing musicians.

“Considering our line-up of artists, there is no doubt that there is going to be serious doses of excitement at the show as almost all the performing artists at the concert have proved to be great stage performers, who have a record of mesmerising the crowd,” Mukadzambo said.

With a star-studied lineup of performers, the concert is expected to be a thriller where fans are guaranteed a superb show as the musicians will be determined to prove their worth.

Jah Prayzah and songbird Ammara Brown will have a “stage romance” having collaborated on their hit song Kure Kure, which was well-received on the showbiz circuit.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they were always prepared for any gig.

“We are happy to be performing at this gig and as the JP Camp, we promise our fans and event organisers a superb show, which is valued for their resources,” he said.

“We will be out to prove why we are rated among the top performers in the country.”

Mbare-bred dancehall star Soul Jah Love has proved to all that he is no pushover, but a force to reckon with in dancehall music.

The HKD boss, as Freeman is referred to by his legions of fans, continues to win hearts of both the young and the old since breaking into the music limelight, with the hit song Joina City through his performances, giving fans value for their money.

On the other hand, the Chitungwiza-born Dadza D, who has maintained his name as one of the best performers on the music scene, is also expected to give a stellar performance.