Living between the voices

We live in a time when everyone has a message, a revelation, an opinion, a theory, and a point. When you log onto your social media, turn on the radio or television, you will experience a flood of different voices with a plethora of different messages, all of them trying to convince you to receive their words. Why? Because they realise that you are indeed going to listen to someone and whomever you listen to will have great influence and control in your life.

inspiration with Cynthia C Hakutangwi

We also live in a world where opportunities present themselves on a daily basis. They continuously float around us. Very often, we choose to watch opportunities pass us by each day. And most of the time, the only thing holding us back are the voices we have chosen to listen to.

Are you riding above the storms?

When the storms come in, the winds increase, the eagles will ride above that storm and use the strength of the wind to fly higher and higher. You could be facing some storms today and not sure which way to turn. When you embrace the eagle mindset, you will know which voice to listen to. Eagles are not intimidated by storms, they know they can use those storms to take them higher. If you have that mindset, as you face your storm, that storm will turn from something that threatens to break you into something that will transform and make you. A chicken, on the other hand, does not have the ability to fly. It is usually cooped up in a chicken coop and fairly happy in its little world. When the storms come, the chicken will go running; anything to get away from difficulty. Chickens are small-minded, small-hearted and have limited vision. Eagles on the other hand can see far the distance. They have a vantage point that a chicken will never have. It can be very easy to get bogged down with the difficulties and busyness of life. Be encouraged to take a step back and reflect on the voices that have shaped your mindset. What do you need to change so that you can start to see things differently?

Who are you flocking with?

The Law of Attraction or the Law of Magnetism would say that you attract and surround yourself with people similar to yourself. Have you ever stopped to wonder if the people you have surrounded yourself with are indicative of the type of person you are, or whether you are a product of the group of people around you? Did you draw them to you, or did you change to become like them? What have the people around you helped you to become? Have they lifted you or brought you down. Do you feel happier around them or more negative? Do they have the same types of goals that you do? Are they positive and uplifting? Do your friends make you want to be a better person? If the people you associate with don’t push you to be better, then it is highly unlikely that you will have the energy and support to follow your goals or dreams. But when you are surrounded by people who are motivated to improve their lives, you will suddenly find that you are more productive and proactive about chasing self-improvement. Just being around them makes you want to work harder towards your goals so that you can feel comfortable in the group.

Chickens walk, eagles soar

You have many choices in life and one really important one is choosing to be an eagle or a chicken. Eagles soar with other eagles high above the clouds and are fierce, while chickens scratch on the ground and walk around with other chickens not doing much of anything. Thomas Carlyle said that “the block of granite which was an obstacle in the pathway of the weak becomes a stepping-stone in the pathway of the strong.” This saying definitely describes the difference precisely between eagles and chickens. Eagles look at the obstacles in life as just stepping stones towards their own success in helping others and accomplishing their future goals. Chickens give up easily and tend to be fragile and don’t stay the course when difficulties present themselves. Eagles adapt to forever changing environments and rise above adversity with others like themselves. They fight for what is right and do not allow the opinions of others to get them off their journey and obtaining their desired goals. They take life by the horns and do not worry about getting cut because they know their own value and worth. They are strong-willed, brave, confident and create opportunities for themselves when previously there were only walls. Eagles ask others for help and remain humble enough to celebrate their own success without boasting. Eagles ask others how they succeeded and what steps to take to obtain the same results differently. They invest in themselves by spending money for their brands, companies and personal development. They don’t take no for an answer and deal with rejection as being one step closer to a yes. They create solutions for people’s problems and then take massive action to implement their brilliant ideas, putting them to use for the greater good.

Are you plucking away at life?

While chickens seem to have fun just plucking away at life and walking around aimlessly with other chickens, they don’t get very far in life because they give up too easily. People that are like chickens are scared to try anything new or take risks. Chickens get distracted too easily and ultimately end up doing what is easiest. Chickens continuously make a lot of noise but hardly ever accomplish anything. Chickens don’t have a lot of self-esteem and allow other chickens to get them away from their journey because they quit before they even finish any task or significant goal. Chickens don’t positively condition their minds to compartmentalise their priorities, schedules and projects to maximise good use of their time. Chickens allow the opinions of others to define who they should become. Chickens learn to rough it and become accustomed to staying and living mediocre.

There is a clear depiction of polar opposite characteristic traits among eagles and chickens. It is much more difficult being an eagle because nothing worth having comes easily but it will be worth it. If you are hanging around people that are not on your level, you will not receive the proper nourishment for your spirit, mind or soul and will eventually die of malnutrition. As you make daily decisions about which voice to listen to, remember that the chicken coop is too restrictive. You are designed to be limitless and not to be limited. If you are not living out your God-given purpose, you are limiting your growth and expansion. Are you going to fly like an eagle or will you remain in the chicken coop in 2017? The choice is yours.

Cynthia Hakutangwi is a communications and personal development consultant, life coach, author and strategist. If you would like to assess where you are and who you need to take you to your significant goals, you can contact her on: E-mail: cynthia@wholenessinc.com. Facebook: Wholeness Incorporated.