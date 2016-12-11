Zhuwao’s Mnangagwa jibe angers Mutsvangwa

Former War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa has described Youth and Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao as a “charlatan” after President Robert Mugabe’s nephew declared he will not support Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to take over from his uncle.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Zhuwao, in an exclusive interview with The Standard last week, accused Mutsvangwa of misleading war veterans and encouraging them to disobey Mugabe after he failed to disassociate himself from their agenda to push for his elevation in the battle to succeed Mugabe.

But the former Norton MP, who was expelled from Zanu PF for indiscipline, said Zhuwao was a “charlatan with no history and moral standing to talk about Zanu PF politics”.

“A pretentious charlatan, Zhuwao, like all G40 kingpins, have delivered nothing, but succession politics hot air claim ever since they ensconced themselves in the apex of executive power,” Mutsvangwa said.

“The parlous state of the economy is testament to their monumental ineptitude.

“Zimbabwe has written off a whole generation that has seen no meaningful self-actualisation at home. The only avenue of escape being joining the legions in the Diaspora.”

In the hard-hitting interview with The Standard last week, Zhuwao described Mutsvangwa as a lost cause influencing war veterans to rebel against Mugabe — a development he said was being pushed by “successionists” rooting for Mnangagwa to take over from Mugabe.

But the former minister lashed out at the youthful politician, saying he must be appreciative of the freedom fighters for their sacrifice.

“The war veterans gave the freedom that even allows him to wear his dreads which racist Rhodesia would not have much tolerated…they earned their credentials through heroic sacrifice,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Zhuwao’s claim to political fame is based purely on biological bonds [being Mugabe’s nephew]. Please spare us the gibberish.”

He added: “Instead, Zhuwao’s G40 owe Zanu PF an explanation as to how they contrived the loss of the Norton seat to an independent candidate.

“He waxed lyrical about his being a nephew of the high and mighty. The intrepid Norton electorate did not give a damn and [Temba] Mliswa romped to victory.”

Mutsvangwa is linked to Team Lacoste, a Zanu PF faction reportedly fighting for Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe. Zhuwao on the other hand, is linked to the rival G40 which reportedly wants to torpedo Mnangagwa and install First Lady Grace Mugabe as Mugabe’s successor.

Zhuwao has denied the existence of G40, claiming it was a creation of Lacoste to “justify their works of destroying the party”.

He said Mutsvangwa and “his cabal” destroyed Mnangagwa’s political profile when they announced that he must take over from Mugabe, failure of which there would be bloodshed.