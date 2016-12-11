Zim businesses turn to WhatsApp to reach clients

COMPANIES and individuals are turning to social network applications such as WhatsApp to advertise their wares and lure new customers as the economic crisis forces them to use non-traditional channels.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

While WhatsApp has grown to become a widely-used platform to share news, gossip, updates, images and videos — of which some have gone on to feature in mainstream media — it is now being used by individuals and companies to market their products and services.

According to a social media marketing services company, Netcom Zimbabwe, nearly three-quarters of businesses with a social marketing strategy use original content.

“Social media content also needs to be fresh and timely to attract users looking for real-time information — and repetitive content is one of the top reasons people stop engaging brands on social media. Custom news, blogs and articles ensure that your brand offers unique, up-to-date posts,” Netcom Zimbabwe said.

Through the WhatsApp platform, businesses are moving products mainly in electronics, computers and accessories, motor vehicles, property rentals, clothes, food, mobile smartphones, as well as services.

An investigation by Standardbusiness showed that a Bulawayo-based WhatsApp marketing firm, Zim Markets and Adverts, had since March registered 403 groups with an average of 250 members per group.

When collated, the numbers of individuals and companies on these groups add up to101 750.

On Facebook, the marketing company is in 570 groups with an average of 1 199 likes in each group.

For one to be represented by Zim Markets and Adverts, an individual or company can either choose the simple plan or the gold plan.

The simple plan costs $3 per week where the company advertises products and services in text format without any other media to 30 different groups per day for that entire week. The gold plan costs $4 under which companies can use images and text to advertise to the same amount of groups per day for a week.

Recently, the group introduced the $5 plan where an individual or company can advertise for a month under the same conditions as the gold plan.

When circulating such messages, businesses share either a price list of products or services, a small description of products or services on offer, or even messages that offer both.

At the end of each message, readers are urged to forward the message to the next person in what creates a domino effect.

The Zim Markets and Adverts is run by Jeremiah Luka.

If there are any prospective clients, Luka or his associates instruct the person to inbox him privately wherein he links the person to the particular seller.

Standardbusiness found prices to be cheaper on the WhatsApp platform than what was being shown in retail shops as goods or services are advertised at discounted rates.

According to the Survey of Services 2013 report, the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles industry generated $5,95 billion in income or 47,6% of the total national income.

As such, businesses in retail trade, property rentals and motor vehicles are seeking to capitalise on the growth of WhatsApp to tap into that space.

Small co-operatives have also taken to advertising on WhatsApp due to declining rentals on the back of low disposable income.

One such cooperative is Harare Accommodation Services which is located in the downtown area of the central business district and uses Zim Markets and Adverts to advertise available space on their behalf.

Takers of the space to rent are charged $10/room and $20 for cottages for the services rendered by the company.

Property expert Washington Musiiwa said this new trend where individuals popped up in WhatsApp or Facebook groups purporting to represent landlords and looking for tenants to occupy certain houses was just symptomatic of the new economy.

“On one hand, the landlord is feeling the pinch; his property hasn’t been occupied for many months and he can’t find a willing and able tenant and the landlord’s income is that low, he is not spared from the depression in the economy,” Musiiwa said.

“On the other hand you have an unemployed youth who has access to social media like any other youth these days.

“As a result, landlords are willing to pay the broker for a minimal fee to advertise on the platform, which has mass appeal,” he said.

Bales of imported clothes are being advertised from Canada, Britain and Australia as potential money-making businesses. Bales for kids range from $160 and $380, ladies wear ($180 and $360), and men’s wear ($210 and $280).

However, imported clothing is restricted under Statutory Instrument 19 of 2016 which lists second-hand clothing, shoes and blankets.

In terms of vehicles, the majority of motor vehicles being advertised are being sold in the range of $1 600 and $3 800, with cash payments a prerequisite for further negotiating downwards.

This is from car owners in Bulawayo, Mutare as well as Harare.

Other sellers represent car sales from South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Beitbridge border post, with prices ranging between $3 660 and $12 500.

Individuals have been struggling to import pre-owned cars from Japan. In May, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe came up with an import priority list for the efficient utilisation of foreign exchange. Vehicles were not on the priority list.

The Motor Industry Association of Zimbabwe has been calling for the creation of a second-hand car market, which has gained steam through the Whatsapp platform.

Locally, WhatsApp effectiveness was felt a few months back when a campaign for a mass stayaway led to an estimated 80% of businesses across the country shutting down on July 6.

Studies have shown that the reason social media has grown to be an effective tool is due to people wanting to feel like they are a part of something.

However, media personality Thomas Chizhanje, who also advertises for corporates on social media, especially on Facebook, said there was no guarantee the reader would pass on the message unless it was a promotion or reduced prices.

“Organisations can take advantage of these platforms to advertise their brands on social media since people hardly visit websites of companies. Organisations can introduce or mention their products on social media and redirect social media users via a link to their websites for more detailed information,” Chizhanje said.

“Social media is the new form of media that can change the face of any organisation. Considering the growing numbers of people that are now on different social media platforms, social media can also be used to gather data about customer perception for the company or for feedback purposes.”