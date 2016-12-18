Chinyama ordered to lose weight

POLISH second-tier league side Polonia Bytom’s sporting director Tomasz Kupijaj has ordered former Dynamos striker Takesure Chinyama to lose weight if he is to be offered a contract at the club after a successful trial stint.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Chinyama, who is looking to extend his stay in Poland, reportedly impressed the coaching staff at Polonia Bytom after he scored in a friendly match against Zaglebie Sosnowiec.

But Kupijaj has warned the big Zimbabwean striker that he must shed some additional kilos if he wanted to join the club next season.

“Chinyama is currently overweight by about 8kg. We want to give him a chance, but not with this weight. He needs to lose a few kilos,” Kupijaj told the Polish publication Interia Sport.

Chinyama (34) enjoyed a successful return to Poland early this year, scoring 16 goals at third division side LZS Piotrówka, prompting interest from a number of second-tier clubs in Poland, including Polonia Bytom.

And according to reports, Chinyama, who is expected to join the club during their pre-season camp which starts on January 9, was invited for a trial stint at the club together with compatriots Dzikamai “Andre” Gwaze and Munyaradzi Chiunye.

Gwaze has previously played in the Polish top-flight for Górnik Zabrze, while Chiunye is a product of the Harare-based Friendly Academy.

According to Kupijaj, the duo of Gwaze and Chiunye were, however, unlikely to join the club due to foreign quota restrictions.

“In addition to Chinyama, we have also been engaging two other players from Zimbabwe, Dzikamai Gwaze and 23-year-old defender Munyaradzi Chiunye. However, we won’t be able to have all three because in the second division, we can only use one player from outside the European Union at a time,” the Polonia Bytom sporting director said.

Chinyama has been enjoying a new lease of life in Poland after his acrimonious departure from Dynamos following a fall-out with Portuguese coach Paulo Jorge Silva at the local club early this year.

The bustling striker is reverred in Poland after successful spells at Groclin Grodzisk and Legia Warsaw between 2007 and 2011.

Chinyama became the first non-European top goalscorer in the first Polish division (Ekstraklasa) in 2009 when he banged in 19 goals.