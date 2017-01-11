Inside the Mbare typhoid disaster in pictures

As sure as the sun will rise, folks in Harare’s oldest suburb of Mbare know that the rainy season brings with it typhoid or cholera, reports Phylis Mbanje after visiting the Matapi hostels.
We bring you graphic pictures from inside the hostels of Mbare.
*Please note, some of the pictures are so graphic some may find them disturbing.
DANGEROUS PLAYGROUND: A young boy runs past a heap of uncollected rubbish and a puddle of water and sewage in Mbare
The children in Mbare find themselves playing with the hazardous muddy water.
Some of the toilets at Matapi Hostels.
In this photo, taken inside one of the hostels in Mbare, a tenant washes dishes while above, raw sewage flows from the toilets on the upper floors
Children play in the corridor of one of the hostels
No comments yet.