Takwara impresses in South Africa

FC PLATINUM defensive midfielder Gerald Takwara is close to landing a contract with South African premiership side Highlands Park after impressing during a trial stint, which began early this month.

MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The Steve Hunt-coached side is reportedly eager to bolster their defence ahead of the resumption of the South African league next month and they see Takwara as a valuable addition to the side to help avoid relegation.

Reports suggest that the Young Warriors player impressed during his trial stint and what is only left is for his current club FC Platinum and Balfour Park-based side to agree on the transfer fee.

FC Platinum did not comment on the developments regarding the future of Takwara referring question to his manager Gibson Mahachi, who could neither confirm nor deny that his client is close to landing a contract down south.

“Nothing official as yet we are still waiting for the official communication from the club. But his stay at the club has been extended as they continue assessing him.

“They are playing a couple of friendly matches with him. He sustained knock at training, but he has quickly recovered, yesterday [Friday] he played the whole match for the club’s friendly match,” said Mahachi.

If he pens a contract with the side he will join compatriots Tapuwa Kapini and Augustine Mbara who are already on the books of The Lions of the North.