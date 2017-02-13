Tafgeezy wraps Muridzo in Valentines single

Upcoming Afro-pop artiste Tafadzwa “Tafgeezy” Rusike has roped in Andy Muridzo and Dony Pound in his single titled, Ndiregedze, set to be dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Produced by Macelo Productions speaks to couples about how love should be properly communicated.

Tafgeezy purports that this new track is the latest of him after going through a phase of some melancholic disposition inflicted by his experience in what he described as a ‘straining relationship’ of late.

“I was pained; I thought my life was turning upside down ,I was also losing it in the musical circles but now I am back in full groove, my darkest days are over” he said

Speaking on the collabo he says that producing a track with Muridzo and Pound was something that came at the right time since the trio was sharing a common ground of what has been following their lives.

“I was having a stressful time of late but all has started taking shape, on Muridzo I cannot say anything, but I want to assure you that everything has passed and he is fine”

Riding in the similar boat Muridzo has been having a difficult time after his sexual shenanigans with Beverly Sibanda was spilled in the public domain in the recent weeks.

Tafgeezy has of late collaborated with Trevor Dongo and Elcee Gweja amongst other bigger names in the music circles .

As has become the norm of recent in Zimbabwean music artists are getting most of their inspiration from real life experiences.

Tafgeezy hails from the almost forgotten Rusike Brothers who rocked Harare and the rest of the world in the 80s and 90s.