Entering into Christ’s rest

MAYBE you are tired of life. You are tired of fighting. You are sick and tired of striving with no gain. You are tired of people. You are tired of sickness of the soul and the body.

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

If you find yourself in this bind, then this is a message for you. God is saying there is a rest for you, and do all it takes to enter into that rest.

Hebrews 4:9-11 (KJV), “There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God. For he that is entered into his rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from his. Let us labour therefore to enter into that rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief.”

God is releasing the spirit of rest. Stretch your faith and step into that arena of rest. The scripture says “Labour to enter” — so you make a decision that you want rest, and then you enter into that rest. Throw off the weights that have bogged you down and snatched away the beauty from your life. God has beautified your life. He has given you his glory.

Hebrews 12:1, (KJV), “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us…”

When you carry weights, you feel the burden, you feel the pain. So there can be no rest while the weights are on you. why don’t you put those weights down? But what are the weights? They are many, but they most certainly include bitterness, offence, anger, unforgiveness, fear and anxiety. Let go of them, and rest will be available to you.

I love what Jesus said. He said in Matthew 11:28-30 (KJV), “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

Jesus said you can find rest if you learn from Him. Learn of His meekness. When you are meek, you are patient, long-suffering and you have forbearance (The ability to put up with the worst and still remain calm and gentle). In Matthew 5:5 Jesus said the meek shall inherit the earth.

You have to be meek to find, and enjoy, rest. Scripture assures us that the rest is already there. But what God is looking for is someone who is meek enough, hungry enough, tired enough of the rat-race and the restlessness in the world, to want to enter the rest.

If you’re offended, bitter, angry, anxious or unforgiving, then you are not ready to enter. Jesus is looking for just that one person who is lowly in heart. Could you be that one woman? Being meek and lowly in heart is being empty, emptying yourself, so that you can be filled anew. Vessels that are full (of themselves, perhaps), have no more room to be filled.

There is one woman in the Bible I love who caught this revelation. Luke 10:38-42 (KJV), “Now it came to pass, as they went, that he entered into a certain village: and a certain woman named Martha received him into her house. And she had a sister called Mary, which also sat at Jesus’ feet, and heard his word. But Martha was cumbered about much serving, and came to him, and said, Lord, dost thou not care that my sister hath left me to serve alone? Bid her therefore that she help me. And Jesus answered and said unto her, Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things: but one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen the good part, which shall not be taken away from her.”

Mary learnt to be at rest. Will you just forget about all those people and issues bothering you and sit at Jesus’ feet and let him speak to your heart? Choose that good part and let the Marthas wrestle with life’s issues. But you — enter into His rest.

